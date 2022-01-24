SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Great Cardboard Sled Race to be held Saturday

Cardboard Sled Race (copy)
A racer heads downhill in one of the heats in last year's Great Cardboard Sled Race.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 24, 2022 12:14 PM
ROCHESTER — The ninth annual Great Cardboard Sled Race will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The race will be at the Rochester Golf and Country Club, 3100 Country Club Road SW. Participants can register at sparkrochestermn.org.

Judging starts at 9:30 and the race begins at 10 a.m. There will be awards for the fastest sled, furthest distance traveled and best design. The sleds will be made from cardboard, paint, tape and glue, according to a statement on the event.

Spectators are welcome.

The event is hosted by Spark, the children's museum of Rochester. The race "embodies the museum’s mission of providing intergenerational and engaging experiences for families in Southeastern Minnesota through the power of play," Spark said in a statement.

The event is sponsored by Two Men and a Truck, Hometown Haulers and Minnesota Corrugated Box, Inc.

