Grief can awaken us to new values

I didn't care much about current events when I was 14. For some reason, I have always remembered watching the eulogy delivered by Edward 'Ted' Kennedy at the funeral of his brother, Robert Kennedy, in June 1968.

A young Ted Kennedy said Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan during Bobby Kennedy's presidential campaign, should be remembered as a good and decent man. To this day, I recall these words in Ted Kennedy's eulogy, "He saw wrong and tried to right it. Saw suffering and tried to heal it. Saw war and tried to end it."

At that moment, as young as I was, I understood what a eulogy was and how powerful it could be. About four years ago, I spoke at my mom's funeral. I couldn't get out the last couple of lines as I broke down. I felt regretful that I couldn't finish. I wanted to finish.

Over the years, I have heard some profound eulogies. At times, poster boards full of black and white photos that display a chronicle themselves set the stage for these stories of life. I could look for prolonged periods of time at those boards filled with everyday moments.

Each eulogy communicates that unique journey. It might be of overcoming difficult circumstances or someone who lived their life serving others. Words tell their purpose, their spirit, who and what they loved.

Delivering a tribute for a family member or friend is an honor. The eulogies are inspirational reminders and can even be statements from previous generations. I feel like I should be taking notes.

For those at that moment, it takes inner strength, maybe faith, and always preparation. Whatever that strength is, it's not easy. I found that out.

Recently, I attended two funerals. Two men knocked it out of the park with their eulogies. One, Brad Trahan, a longtime friend, delivered the eulogy at his mom's funeral. His mom, Dorene, was born in 1940 in Lamberton, Minnesota. She was one of the kindest women I have ever met and was so proud of her family.

The other was Tim Vinger, who delivered a eulogy for his dad, Ted, born in 1928 in Stanley, Wisconsin. Over the years, whenever my wife and I encountered Ted at our church on Sunday morning, he would fill us with his words of kindness.

Here are a few words from the eulogies of these two lives that were "Well lived."

I'll start with Ted Vinger, a retired Lutheran pastor. Tim said the simplest description of his dad is that he was a small-town boy. Ted loved knowing everyone and would greet them by name. He got to know people at a personal level.

Supportive, encouraging, and generous to family and friends. A supporter of local businesses. Tim said most of all, his dad loved his mom. When she passed away in 2014, his dad never got over it, but now there has been a beautiful reunion, sharing lefse with butter and sugar.

Eulogizing his mother, Brad said along with his three siblings, they had the best mother they could have asked for. A strong woman of grace, encouragement, and faith. His mom endured 10 operations as a young woman. There were no complaints, just the support of her faith and family.

She continuously volunteered, giving back to her community. Dorene was a devoted wife of 62 years. She savored her starring role as a mother, grandmother to 11, and great-grandmother to eight.

When Dorene went into hospice, Brad said his mom said these powerful words; "I have spoken with God. I have made my amends. He is okay with this decision, and so am I."

Part of a quote from Rev. Roger Bertschausen is, "Grief can awaken us to new values and new and deeper appreciations. Grief can cause us to reprioritize things in our lives." I agree.

We often learn from those who walk ahead of us. It's meaningful to remember what they stood for and who they were. We salute them when they ride off into the sunset.

Tim and Brad delivered beautiful tributes.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .