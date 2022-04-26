Handshakes matter as we gather again

It’s a distant memory, but I remember my grandfather teaching me the art of a handshake. His hands were aged and weather-worn from working under the sun all his life.

He told me to be firm and look a person in the eyes. The grip signifies a bond. You are showing the person respect. I had no idea what all that meant at the time, but I recall that moment from years ago.

I recently saw a friend I had not seen in a while. I greeted him, and he shot out his hand, calling me by name. It took me by surprise. I shook his hand, and we started a conversation.

The handshake for the past two years has been a no-no. How we greet each other has changed. It’s been an awkward adjustment for us Midwesterners. But ... we are inching back to normal.

This past week the Rochester Quarterbacks Club met in person for the first time in 25 months. Over 70 people showed up for lunch and sports talk. Handshakes were on full exhibition as we gathered again, all of us a step or two slower.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conversations were loud, and there was much laughter. Once again, embellished stories were told, along with a good-natured insult here and there.

We were all in good spirits and ready to gather again. Hopefully, quoting words from a Jerry Reed song, “If the Good Lord’s willing and the creek don’t rise,” we will again meet every Monday.

The Rochester Quarterbacks Club has a remarkable history that kicked off in the mid-1950s. Local legends Ben Sternberg, Bernie Lusk and Walt Bruzek started this group of people who loved sports. Every Monday, the sports nuts would meet at Michaels restaurant.

The club proved popular, some top-notch speakers were heard, and the lunches were outstanding. Ben Sternberg, a sports promoter and Post-Bulletin columnist, would serve as its president for 42 years.

I talked to Ed Rauen, who served as the Quarterbacks Club’s president for 23 years after taking over for Sternberg in 1995. The club's goal has been to support high school athletics, recognize individual and team achievements, and back University of Minnesota sports. Over the years, Ed said the club has kept that focus.

Ed steered the group in establishing the Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame in 1991. Since its inception, 118 remarkable men and women have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. These meaningful recognitions are an honor, not only to the inductees but also to their families.

The Hall of Fame selection committee has operated to honor those from different eras and different sports, competitions, and activities. There are many remarkable stories of how the inductees have positively impacted our community, were leaders and led successful lives. Ed was able to tell me a brief account of each honoree.

The Quarterbacks Club now includes many retired educators, coaches, athletic directors, and officials. The group is deeply connected to each other with long-term friendships.

ADVERTISEMENT

A joy for the group has always been hearing weekly updates from Rochester area school athletic directors, who take the time from their busy schedules to attend. The members who hold dear high school and collegiate athletics stay connected to current events.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, clubs and service organizations are struggling to survive. Re-engage, particularly with those groups that positively impact our community. Whatever your faction, I hope it has resumed – in person.

Our relationships took a hit, and these connections are essential to our well-being. We never know what our future holds.

I get it, caution is still needed, but it was great to be shaking hands firmly, showing respect, just like I was taught.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .