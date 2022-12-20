Hannah Tosse: It's all right to aspire to be an 'average Joe'

In this world, everyone wants to be a leader. Everyone wants to be special in some aspect.

Every school campaign has taught us young people that we are special and talented, and that we should all want to be the leaders and innovators of tomorrow, and for some of us that is true. The movement to encourage kids to grab for excellence and strive to push society forward is not morally wrong and there is no intrinsic fallacy with the statement that all children are special.

To say that this article is against telling children that they are special is wrong. Telling children that they are valued or that they are worthy human beings is substantially different than telling them that they are gifted and talented.

Children knowing that they are valued and appreciated is necessary to proper development. Children thinking that they are genius and outstanding is not.

I propose that we change the definition of special from talented and outstanding, to diligent and supportive. This does not by any means infer that we are to raise dumb people instead, or that we should promote laziness. This just means that we help highlight the fact that the world does not function without team players.

Being a team player is an honorable and worthy calling. We need to help children understand that success may come in many forms, and looks different for different people.

Most people want to do big things, or impact the world in some remarkable and deep way.

Some go on to do this, but most do not.

Some would say that this deep inner desire to be regarded as special or gifted in some way that others are not, is purely human nature. Others would hypothesize that this is a result of growing up with stories about “special kids,” or kids with inhuman abilities or superpowers like Harry Potter or Percy Jackson. But I think that the vast majority of us are going to be normal, plain and average. And there is nothing wrong with that.

In fact, being plain, average, and even “boring” to society is maybe one of the most brave things we can do as human beings. Without members of society who are deemed as “average” or “regular,” our society would cease to function. For good or for bad, the capitalistic system that our nation was founded on depends on having people who go out every day and work.

Our system depends on the average Joe who works a blue collar job and lives in the middle class. Because without the average Joe, there would be no fast food workers, no consumers, and no infrastructure builders. The average Joe is not a leader.

Next comes another hard truth: Not every child is cognitively gifted. Not every child has the capacity to succeed in a school setting. The large majority of people in the world are not smart enough to be innovators, nor even brave enough. The vast majority of us are not remarkable enough to be famous on skill or looks alone.

But that’s OK. Not holding academic prowess is OK, not being able to play an instrument is OK, and not being the star of the sports team is OK. Being diligent even through repetitive failure, getting mediocre grades after studying hard, and being on JV even after giving a sport your all is perfectly acceptable. You don’t have to be the loudest and greatest to be happy or successful.

But by being diligent and supportive to yourself, and those around you; you will see a definite version of success.

Hannah Tosse is a senior at Schaeffer Academy. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .