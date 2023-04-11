Hannah Tosse: Why short video platforms are a bad idea

In 2015-2016, America was watching YouTube. The videos were about 11.7 minutes long. People sat and watched something that they were interested in and concentrated on it for about 10 minutes.

In 2023, over half of America is logged onto TikTok. The average length of a video on TikTok is about 9-15 seconds, but in my own experience most videos are about 3-7 seconds long. The topics of each TikTok video are not reliant on the previous video and the “homepage” on TikTok relies on the algorithm to bring you your content instead of you searching for it yourself.

The lack of control over what you see is why many parents steer clear of TikTok for their younger children.

This isn’t an anti-TikTok article specifically, this is an anti-short form video platform article. Because when you erase the longer and more in-depth videos and replace them with sound bites taken out of context or sometimes just plain nonsense, it’s no longer about creators making a positive or informative space online for others to sit and enjoy. It can turn into a mindless pit of scrolling through disinformation, accounts promoting harmful things such as self-harm and destructive behaviors, and consumer-driven materialism.

With very few accounts putting out longer form content and most producing short-form content, our attention spans have shrunk. Whether this is intentional or just a natural consequence of how media works today, it is something worth noticing and pointing out. Because never before in human history has this happened. The long-term effects on children who grew up using regular or “traditional” social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat remain unknown.

While Instagram and Snapchat have known dangers, they don’t seem to be as detrimental to our attentions spans as TikTok notably has been.

Another thing briefly worth pointing out is how the songs featured on TikTok are, more often than not, sped up. The faster the song, the quicker and more often the quick release of dopamine hits if we like the song.

Another thing worth a quick mention is the new trend of featuring a longer form video on the top half of the screen and a gameplay of Subway Surfers or Minecraft on the bottom half. We are so easily bored and easily distractible that we need two different videos to play at the same time to stay engaged. I think it’s remarkable how through the past 10 years, our attention spans have collectively shortened so tremendously.

A lot of creativity and good has come from TikTok, and this isn’t an anti-TikTok article. I write this to bring attention to the fact that many people find it difficult to sit down and watch a full-length movie, much less sit and read a book or reflect or meditate. Short-form video consumption popularized by TikTok has invaded our lifestyles and it’s just something to be aware of.

I’m not saying banish short-form video platforms, but be mindful about its potential to become addictive. Slow down, read a book, take a walk, reconnect with yourself through nature, and maybe consider taking break from consuming such highly saturated video content.

Hannah Tosse is a senior at Schaeffer Academy. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .