Happy birthday, and many happy birthdays to come

Birthday parties come and go — except in the case of Rochesterfest.

Forty years ago, in the summer of 1983, Rochester threw itself a party for its 125th birthday with what was called “The Celebration of a City.” That party was so successful that it became the annual summertime event known as Rochesterfest.

With its food vendors, live entertainment, activities for kids and a giant parade, Rochesterfest has become one of the signature events of summer in Rochester. The main location has changed a few times, and some events have been dropped, while others have been added. One thing is sure; most years, sticky weather seems to be part of the equation.

That’s a tradition that started right off the bat, when the initial grand parade was held in 90-degree temperatures on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, 1983.

The 1983 celebration stayed close to the theme of marking the city’s 125th birthday. There were bus tours of historic sites, including Mayowood and the Plummer House, and in a rare event, the Mayo Foundation House was open to visitors. Rochester Civic Music presented a concert salute to the city’s birthday at Mayo Park. There were fashion shows of historic costumes, and the Chatfield Brass Band performed an old-fashioned band concert in memory of longtime Rochester maestro Harold Cooke.

To further cement the connection to the city’s history, Mayor Chuck Hazama invited mayors from other cities named Rochester to attend the celebration.

Then, just to keep everyone confused, street signs bearing the former names of city streets (which all received numbered names in the great switch of 1918) were installed in the downtown area. Second Street, for instance, returned to its former name of Zumbro Street. Second Avenue was again known as Franklin Street. First Avenue once more proudly bore the name of Main Street.

That first celebration also started some new traditions, including activities that are still a part of Rochesterfest 40 years later: the hole-in-one golf contest and the launch of hot-air balloons. Others from that first year, such as the lumberjack show, water ski exhibition and street dance, have been occasional features of Rochesterfest.

Meanwhile, some of the places where events were held in 1983 are also no longer around: the Hoffman House, Le Bistro, Supreme Court, Michael's, Holiday Inn South and Mayo Clinic’s Damon Parkade. Tickets for a concert at Mayo Civic Auditorium could be purchased at Huey’s and Dayton’s, both of which have also passed from the scene.

One constant, though, has been the big parade, and the 1983 version, held on the final day of the weeklong celebration, was a doozy. A crowd estimated by police at 10,000 lined the route to watch 170 units parade along Broadway. It took nearly 90 minutes for the complete parade to pass any one spot along the way. Surprisingly, given the broiling sun, Gold Cross Ambulance paramedics reported treating only 15 people for heat-related illnesses

Mayor Hazama came prepared to stroll in the heat, dressed in a white suit with white shoes.

“I wasn’t going to wear anything hot,” he said at the start of the parade. “It’s hot enough out there.”

All in all, as the Post-Bulletin reported, it was “the biggest show in town on the last day of the biggest week in town.”

Soon, the cry went up: “Let’s do this again next year.”

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.