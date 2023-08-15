He escaped the war in Bosnia, and ended up in Rochester based on a Money magazine headline

Armin Budimlic is the executive director of the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association. Steve Lange interviewed Budimlic to learn about his life and how he ended up in Rochester.

All right. I’m going to butcher the pronunciation of some names. Tell me the tie. Mladen Stojanović, Nermin Alukić Čerkez, Zlatan Arnautović ...

Armin Budimlic: The names are all from my neck of the woods. They are all from Prijedor, in the former Yugoslavia.

You were born in Prijedor in 1964. Tell me a little bit about growing up there.

The city of Prijedor was about the same size as Rochester. It was in the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the time. I was born during the Socialist Federative Republic of Yugoslavia. My father worked in one of the paper factories in town. My mom stayed home, taking care of six kids, which was plenty of work. I remember my early ages being really happy, having a lot of friends. I enjoyed playing outside, playing soccer. My dad had a bike — which was kind of a luxury — and we could earn the chance to ride it.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did you learn English?

As a teenager, I was listening to the Beatles and Rolling Stones, even Creedence, all of big ones back in ‘70s and ‘80s. We could watch a couple of government-run TV channels. On one of them, we would watch American soap operas, “Dynasty” and “Dallas.”

Hey! I was a big “Dynasty” fan. Here’s a terrible transition: Everything changed for you — and for your country — in the late 80s.

In the 1980s, the political unrest in Yugoslavia unraveled. That’s when it kind of fell apart. The war moved into Croatia and eventually moved into Bosnia in 1992.

Armin Budimlic. Contributed

It’s hard for us to imagine how devastating the war in Bosnia was. The ethnic cleansing is hard to fathom.

And Bosnia, as a whole, was probably the most diverse republic when it came to different religious groups. In our city, for the most part, everybody either had somebody in the family or knew somebody in their immediate family who was married to another religious group or another ethnic group. So nobody, at that time at least, thought that something like the war that happened in Bosnia was even possible.

You were out of the country when the war broke out. You lost contact with your wife [Samka] and daughter for a few months ...

My daughter was 3 years old. I was working in Croatia when the war broke out. All of the bridges between Croatia and Bosnia were taken down. All of the communication was down. We didn’t even know about the existence of the concentration camps and killings. Close to 4,000 people were killed in Prijedor and the neighboring county.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your wife and daughter escaped?

They were able to make it to the border between Croatia and Bosnia. I was eventually able to find them and bring them to Croatia.

You spent some time in a refugee camp.

My younger brother Elvis was the first Bosnian refugee in Rochester. He came in June of 1993. He was in one of the notorious [Bosnian] concentration camps at the age of 18. Those survivors were the first ones to be resettled by the United Nations to the United States. He was actually doing an interview with a U.S. State Department official in Zagreb [Croatia], and they asked, “Where would you like to go?” There was a magazine on that gentleman’s desk that had Rochester, Minnesota, on the cover and it said “Number One City.” So Elvis said, “Well, how about here?” And sure enough, he ended up being resettled to Rochester.

So, the 1993 Money magazine that listed Rochester as No. 1 on its “Best Places To Live” was sitting on the desk? And that’s how he picked Rochester? Wow.

Yes. Catholic Charities got community support to bring Elvis and his wife here in 1993. Six months later, my sister and her family came to Rochester. And then myself and my wife and our two children. And then my mom and my oldest brother with his family. Right now we have probably about 30 family members living in the area.

IMAA seems like a perfect fit ...

The importance of the IMAA is that it really is an intercultural organization that serves everybody, which is very unique. If we would all just take time to understand each other, imagine the world that we would live in.

ADVERTISEMENT

I usually ruin these moving moments by asking something irrelevant. I mean, I was going to ask about your favorite song by Bijelo Dugme, Yugoslavia’s biggest rock band in the ‘70s and ‘80s. But I probably shouldn’t, since your last answer was so good.

Well, I would have said “Lipe Cvatu [Lime Trees Are Blooming].” But, oh man, they have so many good songs.

I’ll have to check them out. But, really, that other quote you had — about all of us understanding each other — was a great one.

Thank you.

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.