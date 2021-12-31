Heated car seats are the best thing since sliced bread, says every Minnesotan

The digital screen on the dashboard said it was 7 degrees below zero outside.

I could feel the heat on my back, and I caught a faint whiff of the kind of baked potato smell the furnace gives off the first time it runs in the fall.

We still had an hour’s drive ahead of us. I settled deeper into the passenger seat and closed my eyes.

OK, I’ll admit it -- I was wrong.

It was the kind of car that would star in sedate advertising during “The Masters.” We only owned it because dad could no longer drive, and dad liked nice cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’d washed the garage floor before we brought it home because a car synonymous with “luxury” deserves better than dirt dragged in by cars pock-marked with door-dings and rust.

Steven and I were sitting in the car in the garage, and I offered him the driver’s seat as a compromise to his request to pick up a couple of his buddies and “take it for a spin.”

It still had the pleasant smells of new car and leather, and Steven was exploring the controls with the innate sense teenagers have for electronics -- opening and closing the moonroof, adjusting the steering wheel, remotely checking the air pressure in the tires.

“Comfortably Numb” was playing on the 10-speaker stereo; I was pretty sure dad had never listened to Pink Floyd while driving the car.

I’d been making a mental list of things I’d have to remove because they were cluttering our suddenly elegant garage … the lawn mower, the wheelbarrow, a tangle of hoses and a collection of rakes … when Steven interrupted my planning: “Wow! It’s even got heated seats!”

“It’s got what?”

“Heated seats!” he repeated, tapping a button with a diagram of a car seat and lines meant to look like heat waves.

“Why would you need heated seats?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because they’d feel great on a really cold day,” he said.

“So you pay all that money for something you’ll use, what, three or four times a year?”

“Minnesota, remember?” he said, like he was talking to a simpleton. “More like eight months out of the year.”

“Just another thing to break down,” I argued. But it spawned one of those creepy feelings of déjà vu: I almost said “no” to my second car because it had electric windows and door locks; my first car had window cranks and the kind of locks you could open with a well-bent coat hanger.

“Just more stuff that can go wrong,” I’d said of the new-fangled electronics.

But time and technology wait for no one, and I bought the car. Was it really 1979?

The cassette player turned out to be a pleasant surprise.

Now I’m riding in a car with heated seats, and on a weekend trip to Minneapolis I realized they might just be the greatest thing since sliced bread; it was 7 below outside, the warmth was seeping into my back, my coat smelled like baked potatoes and the rhythm of the road was lulling me to sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

So this is what it’s like to feel comfortably numb.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.