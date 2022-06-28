SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Here's your chance to play in your first chess tournament

Columnist Steve Lange plays at the Rochester Chess Club. And laughs at chess memes. He wants you to as well.

Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Opinion by Steve Lange
June 28, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

You’ve probably watched – or at least heard of – “The Queen’s Gambit,” the "coming-of-age, 1960s period drama centered around chess tournaments."

And now you can experience the thrill of the real thing.

Also Read
Lemons for Lance
Local
Lemons4Lance: Wabasha-Kellogg students raise money for family of 10-year-old Lance Larson, who died of cancer
10-year-old Lance Larson died Saturday after a lengthy battle with liver cancer.
June 28, 2022 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
My 500th column: a milestone of memories in sharing stories
Columnist Loren Else says he never dreamed of being a writer, but now can't imagine not telling stories each week.
June 28, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else

Though probably without the "coming of age" part. And with fewer bell-bottom jeans and mini skirts.

On July 9-10, the Rochester Chess Club will be holding the 2022 Rochester Chess Open at the Mayo Civic Center.

While the two-day tournament will draw some of the best players from across the Midwest competing in various sections, we will also be holding a one-day Novice Section on Saturday, July 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

So now there's no excuse. If you know how to play chess, and if you've ever wanted to play in a real chess tournament, you can.

At the one-day Novice Tournament, you will play four games on Saturday. We will provide chess sets, chess clocks, a basic intro to get you started and help along the way.

I say "we," above, because full disclosure/nerd alert: I am an active member of the Rochester Chess Club.

If you stop down most Tuesday nights at Mayo’s Harwick Building, you’ll find – and consider this a sick holla invite to the new-to-town party people – two dozen or so members of the Rochester Chess Club.

The club’s weekly meetings consist of quick tournaments or discussions of best opening moves or endgames. Everyone is welcome, from novices to National Masters (and we have some of each). From ages 7 to 97. A lot of clubs throw out numbers like that. We actually have 7-year-olds.

Edwin Albrecht, who still plays regularly, is 97.

Six years go, son Henry, then 14, became obsessed with chess, and took me along for the ride. We played almost every day. We read books on chess openings. We watched ChessTV, in which PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCERS ANNOUNCE CHESS GAMES IN REAL TIME.

And we joined the Rochester Chess Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry, after an outstanding high school chess career, moved away for college. But I have stuck with the chess club.

And it's not just Tuesday nights.

Here's something: I'm also a member of ChessGoals, an online group coached by National Master Matt Jensen, arguably the city's best chess player. ChessGoals, in addition to an online coaching platform, also offers online hangouts for chess players to post things like chess memes.

Here's one funny example for everyone to appreciate: In one meme, Matt posts a picture of a person unable to escape from behind the bars of a jail. Matt has Photoshopped the picture, though, so the bars of the jail are now pawns. And that person has a bishop chess piece instead of a head and they are yelling "Let me out!"

discord chess2.jpg

And now imagine that underneath the photo, Matt has written the following meme caption: "The light squared bishop is typically the worst minor piece for black in the French defense. In the advance variation it gets trapped behind the pawns for a while. For people who don't play the Rubinstein variation, they have a bad light squared bishop in a lot of lines."

We laughed and laughed at that one.

Anyway.

This Novice Section is your chance. Your chance to check "play in a live chess tournament" off your bucket list. Your chance to spend a few hours on a Saturday meeting people in the same chess boat as you. Your chance, maybe, to realize you want to join the Rochester Chess Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe even your chance to join ChessGoals and laugh and laugh at our chess memes. See above.

You are never too old to start playing chess.

Edwin, the Rochester Chess Club member I mentioned above, played in his first tournament in 2011. He was 86 years old.

Register now at rochesterchess.com (click on the 'Calendar' drop down menu). For info, contact Dennis Mays ( dennismays101@gmail.com or 507-254-6809).

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.

Related Topics: PEOPLEODDCHESTER
Opinion by Steve Lange
What to read next
062822 Then and Now 1.jpg
Exclusive
Community
A pair of parties bring Fourth of July fun in 1904
Speeches, races and a big parade were followed by fireworks and dancing in the night.
June 28, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Miss Minnesota Rachel Evangelisto
Exclusive
Community
Evangelisto, Miss Winona, becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Minnesota
Evangelisto explains her evolution from being taught to be ashamed of her heritage to becoming a proud Native American.
June 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Farmers work an average of 61.8 hours per week
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
June 28, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Ford plant to be built in the Twin Cities
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
June 27, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else