He’s a 1991 Mayo High grad. And he owns 600 Slayer concert T-shirts

So you beat me here [Dunn Bros.], which is something. So you’re normally early for stuff?

I’m early for things. That’s how my parents are, so that’s how I was raised.

You say that, except I asked you to do this interview in 2019. You just responded last week. Three years later.

So yeah. You got me there. I’m busted. But your message came to a different message area in Facebook, and I didn’t see that. And then I found this little area. I was like, “Well, look at this.”

I looked for the old Chevy Nova — the one from your Facebook page — in the parking lot when I pulled in.

That is actually my dad’s, yeah. For a grand, he bought it brand-new at Clements Chevrolet in 1970, and he drag raced it until the ‘80s. He takes it to car shows during the summer. I actually got an image of it tattooed on me. I told my dad, “Don’t sell it, because I don’t have any place to get another car tattooed on me.”

Are you from Rochester originally?

Born and raised. My dad, Steve, he’s from Hayfield, and my mom, Mary, is from Rochester. They’re both retired from the Clinic, and live here in town.

So you’re second generation working at Mayo Clinic?

Exactly.

In your Bamber Valley first-grade picture from 1979, you’re wearing a Kiss T-shirt. So the rock and roll stuff — at least the heavier stuff — must have started pretty early for you.

Yeah. When people say “You’re a metalhead” I’m like, “I always have been.” I was raised on country. My parents listen to country. But back in the day, we’d drive to the racetracks in Iowa or wherever, and the radios would be playing. I loved the whole rock and roll. Then I heard Zeppelin and it just got a little heavier and heavier.

You’ve seen Slayer in concert how many times?

I’ve probably seen Slayer more than 20 times. I have over 600 Slayer shirts. I have a couple thousand T-shirts altogether.

What else do you collect?

I have X-Men comics number 1 through 500 accounted for.

That’s awesome.

See the car with the license plates that say “X-Men” out there? That’s mine.

When she’s not working, you wife Sara says she enjoys what three things, from her bio for Fernbrook Family Center?

She would say sleeping, I hope.

You’re oh-for-one.

She would say enjoying family time.

Yes.

She likes the water, and being outside.

She said hiking. I will give you that. The last one was art.

She likes drawing. She’s good at that.

Your daughter’s name is Phoenix. Is that a Slayer song or X-Men?

When Sarah said, “I want to name her Phoenix,” I’m like, “That’s great, because Jean Grey from the X-Men is the Phoenix.” She said, “No, we’re not telling everybody that she’s named after X-Men.” So I said, “Right. No. Like the bird that rises from the ashes.”

Yes. Right. What are some bands you’ve seen in the past few years?

We went to the Maryland Deathfest last year. Saw Autopsy, Carcass, Obituary. I’ve also just seen Cannibal Corpse and Cattle Decapitation.

I just saw Puddles Pity Party in St. Louis. He’s the “seven-foot tall clown with the golden voice.” Piff the Magic Dragon — he’s a magician that dresses like a dragon — opened up.

OK.

Tell me about the band you were in.

Oh, man. The last show we played was in ‘96. We were called Contort.

And you guys were a Burt Bacharach cover band, correct?

No. We were death metal. I sang. But not any more.

Is daughter Phoenix a metalhead?

She likes Wasp. She also likes the Eagles. I work second shift, but I sing to her every night when I’m home. She loves Twisted Sister, too. I sing “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and she loves it. We’re just screaming the words together.

So I guess you are still singing.

I guess I am. It’s pretty cool.

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.