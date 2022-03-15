Hold on to our values

Worry much? Current events in the world do not exactly reduce our concerns – in particular, our soul-gripping uneasiness for our children and grandchildren.

They witness much division and outrage. They are not hearing a middle voice of compromise and respect. As the adults in the room, I fear that some of us have lost our direction or have become somebody we should not be.

My question is, are we still holding onto the values our grandparents, parents, or early mentors tried to instill in us years ago?

I recently finished a book titled “Fifty Miles From Tomorrow.” The author, William L. Iggiagruk Hensley, is an Inupiaq Native Alaskan. It is his memoir of living an arduous life as a young Native Alaskan. Each family in the villages above the Arctic Circle must work together to survive.

I lived in Alaska as a young boy when the massive territory achieved statehood. I find books of its history, particularly of the Native Alaskans, to be extraordinary.

Alaskan natives lived on land that had been in their families for generations. Statehood brought development and opportunities for many, but also new complexities to native life and land ownership.

Hensley would feel a call and serve the Alaskan people in the state Legislature as a representative and a senator. His government work barely scratched the surface of what he has accomplished in his life.

A remarkable achievement was his work as an advocate for Native land rights. In 1971, Hensley’s work was critical in the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCS). It is a complex, extraordinary piece of legislation signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

Hensley’s journey was not easy. Alaskan Native boarding schools were established by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and many young Native Alaskans had to leave their home and family to attend high school. There was one in Sitka, Alaska, but others were in Oregon, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

The author left his home in Alaska to attend high school in Tennessee. I cannot imagine how tough that must have been for young native men and women to leave their families. It was also a great hardship on families.

One day Hensley was living above the Arctic Circle, combating the elements with his family, but to continue his education, he would end up in the state of Tennessee. Hensley succeeded in high school and obtained a degree from George Washington University.

As Hensley worked throughout his life to improve the lives of Native Alaskans, he felt that the modern world had not brought a better life to his people. Hensley realized that the Native Alaskan struggles were also in their minds and spirit. He felt that their identity, culture and language were being lost.

The Inupiaq had values of family roles, respect for elders, knowledge of language, sharing, respect for nature, and spirituality, to name a few. Addressing the need to hold onto these values became Hensley’s new calling.

What are our values? Our grandchildren may struggle to find theirs. They have been encircled with pandemics, isolation, masks, divisive elections, more crime, violent protests, and are now witnessing war.

Fifty Miles from Tomorrow by William L. Iggiagruk Hensley Contributed

This might be a stretch, but Like Mr. Hensley, boomers must take up this cause of demonstrating values for the younger generations. We must exhibit these values every day. Be kind to all, stop the animosity on social media, say thank you, help others, and respect those who came before you. Do the right thing.

If we see these ideals emerging in our grandchildren, we understand strong values will help them positively live their life. We can worry just a little less – just a little.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .