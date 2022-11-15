Whether it’s rescuing Santa from the roof of Old City Hall or re-creating a Christmas tree using the windows on the side of the Plummer Building, Rochester has always had traditions for celebrating the Christmas holidays.

In the 1880s, the town showed its holiday spirit by erecting a community Christmas tree in the middle of the intersection of Zumbro Street (today’s Second Street) and South Broadway. After the turn of the century, when automobiles became more common, the tree was replaced by greenery hung on the downtown streetlight posts.

Exactly when the idea of stringing lighted decorations over Broadway came about is unknown, but by the late 1940s it joined the list of traditions.

Drivers may have been inconvenienced for a few minutes as crews hung the decorations, but they knew that a child would never forget looking up, wide eyed as they rode under the holiday lights of Broadway.

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.