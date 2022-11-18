Holiday Season of Giving: How you can help area nonprofits

"No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another." — Charles Dickens

This time of year, it's easy to think about the things that we want for ourselves. Remembering the needs of others is an even greater gift.

For those who wish to lighten the burden of another, below are needed items to make the holiday season brighter for some local nonprofits whose missions include helping others.

Past holiday wish list recipient. contributed / Bear Creek Services

Ability Building Community (ABC)

Mailing and delivery address: 1911 14th St NW Rochester MN 55901

www.abcinc.org │507-281-6262 — Contact person: Crystal Heim│ crystalh@abcinc.org

Mission statement of your organization: To provide services for individuals with disabilities through community inclusion.

Wish list:

Gift cards to: Target, Hobby Lobby, Hy-vee; sporting equipment (football, basketball, soccer balls), painting supplies, canvas, fleece to make blankets, hot chocolate packets, adult bibs.

Bear Creek Services

Mailing and delivery address: 3180 Highway 52 North, Rochester, MN 55901

www.bearcreekservices.org │507-288-7195 │ info@bearcreekservices.org

Mission: To support people with disabilities to live an empowered life.

Wish list:

Radio, wireless Bluetooth headphones, boots size 10, sweatpants size L, bathroom body scrubbies, T-shirts size L, portable power bank, Vikings winter hat, sweatpants size L, fishing gear, gray or black sweatshirt size 3XL, Disney or Nickelodeon T-shirt size 3XL, ipod headphones, Angelica Pickles doll (Rugrats), book about spiders, CD player, white ankle socks, bed sheets size queen, CD of 1980s music rock, winter hat (1 with fur on inside and 1 without), women’s winter hat, men’s winter hat, shampoo, white socks, Dove body wash, stuffed animal, red flannel shirt size L, Reese’s pieces candy, hand lotion, Christmas cookies, coloring books and markers, short and long sleeve shirts size 2XL, winter boots size 10, chocolates, Twins baseball cap, generic sweatshirt size XL, generic T-shirt size XL, Old Spice shampoo/conditioner, pizza pan, nail polish, T-shirts size L, winter boots size 7, T-shirts size M, winter boots size 12, baby doll, DVDs of scary movies, gift cards to: Hy-Vee, Walmart, Target, Bowlocity, Subway, Scheels, Five Below, Amazon, any restaurants.

Bundles of Love Charity

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 7086 Rochester Minnesota 55903-7086

Delivery Address: Assisi Heights 1001 14th Street NW Rochester MN 55901 (Please call ahead to arrange delivery)

www.bundlesoflove.org/rochester │507-216-1686│ june.lee-cahoon@bundlesoflove.org

Mission: Bundles of Love Charity is a collection of skilled, loving volunteers who, in partnership with Minnesota hospitals and social agencies, assist economically challenged families by providing handmade clothing and basic care items for their newborns. We also provide military families with a newborn bundle in support of their service. Also handmade bereavement garments are available for grieving families experiencing the loss of an infant.

Wish/needs list:

Size 1 diapers, baby wipes, baby wash or shampoo, baby-appropriate knit fabric for sleepers and gowns, flannel for receiving blankets, bibs and burp cloths, fleece for car seat covers and toys, sweatshirt knit material for little pants, acrylic yarn for hats, booties and afghans and monetary donations. Also needed are volunteers who like to sew, serge, knit or crochet. There are possible volunteer leadership positions available and many non-sewing things to do as well.

EA Therapeutic Health (ExercisAbilities)

Mailing and delivery address: 2530 Broadway Ave N

www.chooseea.org │507-259-7570│ info@chooseea.org

Mission: Providing physical rehabilitation and adaptive health and fitness solutions to children and adults in our community.

Wish list:

Learning Resources Sorting Surprise Pirate Treasure - 30 Pieces, Ages 3+ Color, Sorting & Matching Skills Toy, Fine Motor Skills Toys for Toddlers, Preschool Learning Toy

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie, Peculiar Pets, Boys & Girls Toys, Gifts for Kids, Ages 3+ [Amazon Exclusive]

HaiMay 450 Pieces Colorful Feathers for Craft Wedding Home Party Decorations, 3-5 Inches 10 Colors Craft Feathers

SENSORY4U Water Beads with Fine Motor Sensory Toys Set, Water Bead Sensory Bin Kit, Kids Learning Educational Toys

Learning Resources Helping Hands Fine Motor Tool Set Toy - 4 Pieces, Ages 3+ Fine Motor and Sensory Play Toys, Toddler Tweezers, Sensory Bin Toys

Oteymart Balance Beam Folding Gymnastics Beam Extra Firm Foam Anti-Slip Bottom Equipment for Floor Home Training, Kids, Adults

Milliard Crash Pad, Sensory Pad with Foam Blocks for Kids and Adults with Washable Cover (5 feet x 5 feet)

Stomp Rocket The Original Ultra Rocket Launcher, 4 Foam-Tipped Rockets and Toy Rocket Launcher, STEM Gift for Boys and Girls Ages 5 Years and Up, Great for Active Play

Tinleon Dinosaur Bubble Machine: High-Output Bubble Wand with Magic Light&Music Portable Toys for 3+ Kids, Battery-Driven Bubble Toys with High Output in Summer Outdoors

Fab Glass and Mirror Activity Kit Gym & Dance Studio HD Tempered Glass safety backing, 36" x 72"

ProsourceFit Exercise Balance Pad

Pokonboy 2 Pack Blaster Guns Toy Guns for Boys with 60 Pack Refill Soft Foam Darts for Kids Birthday Gifts Party Supplies Hand Gun Toys for 6+ Year Old Boys

Brain Flakes 500 Piece Interlocking Plastic Disc Set, A Creative and Educational Alternative to Building Blocks, Tested for Children's Safety, A Great Stem Toy for Both Boys and Girls

Straw Constructor Toys STEM Building Toys 600Pcs Straw Toy Interlocking Plastic Toys Engineering Toys Thin Tube Blocks Toy Educational Toy Kit for Indoor&Outdoor Kids Toy for Boys and Girls Gift

STEM Master Building Toys for Kids Ages 4-8 - STEM Toys Kit w/176 Durable Pieces, Design Guide, Reusable Toy Storage Box, Educational Gift for Girls & Boys

Melissa & Doug Farm Animals Sound Puzzle - Wooden Peg Puzzle With Sound Effects (8 pcs).

Shapenty 16MM White Acrylic Uniform Blank Dice Cubes for Classroom Board Games, DIY Sticker, Math Counting Teaching, Party Favor, Fun, Alphabet Numbers Puzzle Building Blocks Custom Dice Making, 30PC

We Thinkers! Vol. 2: Social Problem Solvers Deluxe Package

We Thinkers! Series Volume 1 Social Explorers Curriculum

Should I or Shouldn't I? What Would Others Think?

Sensory Tunnel, Lycra Compression Tunnel Tent, Body Sock Tunnel, Play Tube Deep Sensory Integration Rope Tunnel 12FT

Craftzilla Colored Masking Tape – 11 Roll Multi Pack – 825 Feet x 1 Inch of Colorful Craft Tape – Vibrant Rainbow Colored Painters Tape – Great for Arts & Crafts, Labeling and Color-Coding

PlayTape Road Tape for Toy Cars - Sticks to Flat Surfaces; No Residue; 4-Pack of 30'x2 Black Road (30 ft. Long x 2 in. Wide

iPlay, iLearn 3 in 1 Baby Walker for Boys Girls, Sit to Stand up Learning Walkers, Toddler Push Walking Toys, Infant Musical Activity Center, Birthday Gift for 6 9 12 18 24 Months, 1 2 Years Old Child

Mini Blizzard Bubble Blower Set by ArtCreativity - Set of 4 Bubble Blasters with 4 Bottles of Bubble Mixture - Vibrant Assortment of Color - Non-Toxic Plastic - Fun Summer Toys for Boys and Girls

Lip Whistles 24 Assorted Colors Toy Blowing Lip Whistles Christmas Holiday Kids Toy Gift Party Favor Prize Stocking Stuffer

STOBOK Wooden Bird Whistles Toy, Bird Whistles, Bird Noise Makers Funny Bath Musical Toys Drawing Warbler Song Chirps for Kids Party Favors 5PCS

Yes4All Speed Agility Hurdles Cone Set, Dog Agility Obstacle Training, Pet Outdoor Games, Agility Training Equipment for Kids and Adults with Carry Bag

Covelico Exercise Dice for Kids | Physical Education Equipment | Movement Dice for Active Games | Kids Workout Equipment | Big Dice Kids Exercise Equipment | Fitness Dice for Kids for Recess Toys

hand2mind Red Heavy-Duty Indoor Scooter Board with Handles, Gym Scooters for Kids, Recess Toys, PE Equipment for Elementary School, Kids Indoor Play Equipment, Floor Scooter, Kids Sports Activities

Trideer Inflated Wobble Cushion - Wiggle Seat for Sensory Kids(Multiple Colors), Core Balance Disc (Extra Thick), Flexible Seating for All Age(Office & School & Home)

GSC BSN Sports Trapezoid Foam Vaulting Box, Multi-Color

Yes4All Multiple Colors Balance Pods, Obstacle Course For Kids And Dogs, Stability Balance Trainer Dots With Pump, Core Body Balancing & Flexibility

Fotorama Tap It Wireless Ultra High-Tech Pod Game, 4 Fun Games in One, Develop Hand-Eye Coordination, Agility, and Memory, Up to 8 Players, for Ages 6 and Up , White

Stepping Stones for Kids 11pcs Anti-skidding Stepping Stones Set Balance Blocks Indoor & Outdoor Kids Fitness Equipment Promotes Balance Coordination & Strength

Puzzles for Kids Ages 3-5, 24 Piece Colorful Wooden Puzzles for Toddler Children Learning Educational Puzzles Toys for Boys and Girls (6 Puzzles)

US Art Supply 6 Piece Jumbo Children's Tempera Artist Paint Brushes with Easy to Hold Stubby Handles

Crayola Washable Paint, 12 Count, Kids Non Toxic Paint Set, School Supplies, Assorted Colors, 16 Oz

Inner-active Slant Board for Writing Sloped Surface to Improve Handwriting Legibility, Posture, Positioning, Grasp, and Endurance – Great as Classroom Tool for Writing Reading, Art, and laptops

Coogam Wooden Geoboard Mathematical Manipulative Material Array Block Geo Board – Graphical Educational Toys with 30Pcs Pattern Cards and Latex Bands Shape STEM Puzzle Matrix 8x8 Brain Teaser for Kid

PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set 100pcs Magnet Building Tiles Clear Magnetic 3D Building Blocks Construction Playboards, Creativity Beyond Imagination, Inspirational, Recreational, Educational Conventional

Squirrel Products 6 ft. Climbing Rope Ladder for Kids - DIY Swingset Addition for Outdoor Play Equipment

NEXPRO Balance Pods Balancing Hedgehog, Set of 6

Rainbow Set of Sensory Mat Massage Game Mats for Kids Orthopedic Massage Puzzle Floor mats

Fat Brain Toys Mini Squigz

Melissa & Doug Busy Barn Shaped Jumbo Jigsaw Floor Puzzle (32 pcs, 2 x 3 feet)

Learning Resources Peekaboo Learning Farm - 10 Pieces, Ages 18+ months,Counting, Matching & Sorting Toy, Toddler Learning Toys, Farm Animals Toys, Fine Motor Games, Gifts for Boys and Girls

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (Board Book)

Melissa & Doug Vehicles Wooden Chunky Puzzle - Plane, Train, Cars, and Boats (9 pcs)

Melissa & Doug First Shapes Jumbo Knob Wooden Puzzle - Wooden Peg Chunky Baby Puzzle, Preschool Learning Shapes Knob Puzzle Board For Toddlers Ages 1+

Melissa & Doug Animals Jumbo Knob Wooden Puzzles Set - Fish and Pets

Suwimut 48 Piece Giant Floor Puzzle, Bugs and Insects Large Toy Puzzles for Kids 3, 4, 5, 6 Year Old Boys and Girls, 35.4 x 23.6 Inches

Fat Brain Toys Squigz Starter Set, 24 Piece

Alex Discover Button Art Activity Set Kids Art and Craft Activity

Melissa & Doug Pizza Party and Birthday Cake

Educational Insights Bright Basics Peg Garden, Stacking, Matching, Fine Motor Skills, Toddler Toys, Ages 2+

Melissa & Doug Children's Book - Poke-a-Dot: 10 Little Monkeys (Board Book with Buttons to Pop)

The Boy with Big, Big Feelings (The Big, Big Series, 1)

Learning Resources Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog - 14 Pieces, Ages 18+ months Toddler Learning Toys, Fine Motor and Sensory Toys, Educational Toys for Toddlers, Montessori Toys

Kids Doctor Chef Costume Child Doctor Chef Coat for Boys Girls 3-8 Years

TOP BRIGHT Wooden Lacing Beads Toddler Toys for 2 Year Old Girl and Boy Gifts, Stringing Beads Educational Toys for 18 Month Old

Impresa Products 5-Pack of Original Stretchy String Fidget / Sensory Toys (BPA/Phthalate/Latex-Free) - Stretches from 10 Inches to 8 Feet!

Melissa & Doug Children's Book - Poke-a-Dot: An Alphabet Eye Spy (Board Book with Buttons to Pop) - Alphabet Pop It Book, Push Pop Book For Toddlers And Kids Ages 3+

CAP Barbell Pair of Push Up Bars

ChoiceMMed Black Finger Pulse Oximeter - Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor Great as SPO2 Pulse Oximeter - Portable Oxygen Sensor with Included Batteries - O2 Saturation Monitor with Carry Pouch

OMRON Bronze Blood Pressure Monitor, Upper Arm Cuff, Digital Blood Pressure Machine, Stores Up To 14 Readings

Elder Network

Mailing and delivery address:1130 ½ 7th St NW Ste 205, Rochester, MN 55901

www.elder-network.org │507-285-5272│ info@elder-network.org

Mission: Elder Network has been serving the elderly and their caregivers since 1988. Elder Network’s mission is, “Those 55 and better and their caregivers have the opportunity to thrive and lead rewarding lives.” We focus on helping seniors and caregivers to maintain their general health and well-being, including their mental health; and to maintain independence and quality of life in a safe, supported environment through 10 programs and services, support groups and educational classes. Elder Network strives to serve as a network to assist caregivers and care receivers to find information, organizations and resources available in the community to meet their needs.

Wish list:

New microwave, new mini fridge, Kwik Trip gas cards, coffee (regular/decaf in k-cups and/or grounds), trash bags – 13 gallon, paper products (paper plates, napkins, paper towels, cups), Visa gift cards to help us purchase paper goods, office items, etc., Kleenex/facial tissue, disposable non-latex/nitrile medical gloves (medium and large), 5-Star 3 and 5 subject notebooks, Steno notebooks, small bottles of hand lotion (unscented).

Family Promise Rochester

Mailing and delivery address: 913 1st Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901

www.fprochestermn.org │(507) 281-3122│ kmiller@fprochestermn.org

Mission: Our mission is to help low-income and families experiencing homelessness achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.

Wish list:

Household: Twin fitted sheets (White ONLY), pot and pan sets, laundry baskets and laundry bags, bath mats and area rugs, shower curtains and curtain rings, kids dishware, dishware sets (sets of 4, 6 and 8), round baking sheets, portable shower caddies (for individual use), DVD player, kids DVDs

Toy room/toys: Bean bag chairs, kids table and chairs, indoor play cubes (wipeable), wooden indoor climbing gym, foam play tiles, table top activities for kids, durable outdoor swing, Cozy Coupe, trikes, basketballs, footballs, jump ropes, hula hoops

Baby: Diapers (sizes 5 & 6), Pull Ups (sizes 5 & 6+), wipes, baby lotion, baby body wash, baby shampoo/conditioner, (1) baby play mat, (1) Pack n' Play, (1) bassinet, (1) transitional car seat, (1) booster seat

Office: Printer paper, cardstock, small yearly planners (for families), printer and ink cartridges, HP computer tower

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates, plastic eating utensils, aluminum foil, sandwich bags, gallon freezer bags, plastic tupperware

Toiletries: Body wash (liquid), deodorant, shavers, toothpaste and toothbrushes, floss,Vaseline, lotion, mini hair elastics, combs, hair brushes (bristled brushes), scrunchies, hair ties

Cleaning products: Aerosol disinfectant spray, trash bags, brooms, mops and dustpans, kitchen sponges, laundry detergent (pods), dishwasher detergent (pods), floor cleaner, sanitizing wipes, Dawn dish soap, carpet cleaner, carpet stain remover

Pamoja Women's Organization

Mailing and delivery address: 829 3rd Ave SE, Suite 205, Rochester, MN 55904

www.pamojawomen.org │507-319-1366 or 507-271-8057│info@pamojawomen.org

Mission: Liberate and empower women and girls of East African heritage. Vision: Become a resource center that advocates, represents and meets the needs of women of all ages.

Wish list:

Monetary donations for programs; winter gear: coats, hats, gloves, mittens, boots, etc.; toys.

Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, Minnesota

Mailing and delivery address: 850 2nd St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902

www.rmhmn.org │507-252-2165│ jdreyer@rmhmn.org

Mission: The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, Minnesota, provides a home away from home and gives support to families seeking medical care for their children.

Needs list:

Pantry needs: individually wrapped snacks (crackers, peanuts/nuts, chips), K-cups, applesauce pouches and cups, microwave popcorn, juice boxes, ready-to-serve soups and meals, Spaghetti-Os/spaghetti/ravioli (microwavable cups) chicken noodle/tomato soup (microwaveable cups), pasta and pasta sauce (alfredo and marinara), ready pasta/rice, canned fruit/vegetables, fruit cups, individual liquid coffee creamer, regular and decaf coffee grounds, cereal, baking ingredients (regular sizes), cake/cupcake/brownie mixes and frostings

Household needs: Liquid laundry detergent, trash bags (13 gallon kitchen size), plastic forks and spoons, Dixie Perfect Touch 12-ounce coffee cups, paper cups, dryer sheets, resealable bags (all sizes), disinfecting wipes

Family and activity needs:Gift cards to gas stations, grocery stores, movie theaters, restaurants, shops, hospital cafeterias, recently released movies on DVD and Blu-ray, sketchbooks, adult coloring books, science and craft kits, board games, infant items

Wish list:

Babies and Toddlers: Rattles and teething toys, pacifiers and bottles, infant toys, Fisher Price baby/toddler toys, onesies and outfits, stacking toys, musical toys, muslin and receiving blankets, animal snuggly and Taggies blankets, board books and crinkle books, silicone teething necklaces, sling wrap, baby carriers, Bumbo seats, play mats, bouncy seats, bath and lotion sets

Kids: LEGOs, cars, trucks and trains, Barbie and Barbie accessories, action figures, Disney princess dolls and toys, superhero toys and games, coloring books (with crayons, markers, or colored pencils), art and craft kits, build-it kits, puzzles, Magna-Tiles, Play-Doh and Play-Doh sets and toys, board games, card games, dolls and accessories, books, book sets

Teens: Portable speakers, headphones, earbuds, bath and body sets, indoor table games (ping pong, darts, etc.), jewelry, makeup, nail polish, hair items, craft kits and supplies, clothing (T-shirts, hoodies, sports attire, fuzzy socks), sport balls, gym/sport bags, LEGO sets, board games, card games, remote control cars, walkie talkies, teen coloring books, paper airplane and puzzle books, marker and colored pencil sets, pastel sets, acrylic paint sets, books and book sets

Sensory toys: Push and pop bubble toys, liquid motion bubble timers, rainsticks and musical instruments, aqua coloring and doodle mats, fidget sensory toys, fuzzy band bracelets, spinning light-up wand, counting and sorting toys, squishy balls

Parents: Makeup and skincare items, purses and tote bags, clothing (T-shirts, hoodies, sports attire, ball caps, pajamas, fuzzy socks) bath and body sets, shave and body wash kits, housewares, tools and car care kits, insulated travel coffee mugs and water bottles, journals, adult coloring books, wrapping paper, gift bags, Scotch tape, gift tags

Gift cards: Gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants (sit-down and fast food), super stores (Walmart and Target)

St. James Coffee

Mailing and delivery address: 4156 18th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN 55901

www.stjamescoffee.com │ 507-281-3559 │ info@stjamescoffee.com

Mission: To be a place where people encounter Christ and his Church and develop disciples and equip evangelizers.

Wish list:

Asking for donations for upcoming projects including: digitizing our menu, furnishing the Chapel, and upgrading the speakers for teenage event nights. For those who prefer to give items: two electric paper towel dispensers, four matching TV screens and four plug-in Bluetooth speakers are needed.