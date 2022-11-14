SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Home Instead collecting presents for seniors in Rochester

People can pick an ornament with an older adult's name and gift suggestions and then return the present under the tree from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19.

Be a Santa to a Senior 1.jpg
"Be a Santa to a Senior" runs in Rochester from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19, 2022.
Contributed / Home Instead
By Staff reports
November 14, 2022 01:55 PM
ROCHESTER — As the season of giving kicks off, Home Instead encourages Rochester area residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family.

Community members can share a holiday gift with older adults in the area through poinsettia and gift purchases. Sargent's will feature a tree with ornaments and poinsettias for sale from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19 at 1811 Second St. SW. People can pick an ornament with an older adult's name and gift suggestions and then return the present under the tree. Home Instead volunteers will then deliver the presents.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” Karen Hanson, client care coordinator at the Rochester Home Instead office, said in a press release. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

The program has worked with 65,000 volunteers, shared 2.2 million gifts and brightened 750,000 seniors' holiday seasons across the country. In Rochester, Home Instead partners with businesses, nonprofits, volunteers and the community.

“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it's about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” Hanson said in the press release. "There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face during the visit.”

For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 507-299-2395. To learn more about helping older adults in Rochester, visit imreadytocare.com .

