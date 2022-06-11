SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Hooking a great memory while learning to fish

Columnist Dan Conradt says conversations on the end of a dock with a 5-year-old are the real keepers.

Dan Conradt column sig
Opinion by Dan Conradt
June 11, 2022 09:00 AM
“I dropped my fishing pole in the lake!”

“My worm fell off!”

“I have to go to the bathroom!”

And that was all in the first 10 minutes.

Fishing with a 5-year-old is not for the faint of heart.

Steven’s legs were dangling off the end of the dock. The water was crystal clear, and tiny bluegill were darting through the shadows.

Easy to see, hard to catch ... especially with the worm waving in the breeze.

“You need to keep your worm in the water,” I said, pushing the end of his kid-sized fishing pole down until the red-and-white bobber was floating. “Keep an eye on the bobber; if it jiggles, it means a fish is nibbling on your worm. If it goes under water, you’ve got a fish.”

Fishing, I’d learned, could be as simple or complicated as you wanted to make it. I preferred simple.

I reached over and settled the bobber back onto the water; Steven’s worm was in no danger of drowning.

“Why do we need worms?” he asked.

“That’s what fish like to eat,” I explained. It opened the door to one of the nonsensical “what if” questions that had led to some of our most memorable discussions: “If you were a fish, what would you like to eat?”

Barbara Walters built a career out of asking questions like that.

“Pizza!” he answered without hesitating. Then, after a giving it more thought: “But not worms. Or broccoli.”

We were celebrating the end of pre-school with a long weekend at a resort in Minnesota’s lake country. I’ve never been much of a fisherman – I would have been content with a piece of salmon at the dinner buffet – but couldn’t say “no” when Steven asked if I’d take him fishing.

“How come they’re catching fish and I’m not?” Steven asked, waving his pole at a nearby dock where a mom snapped a photo of a little girl holding a tiny sunfish.

“You will,” I said, hoping it was the truth; lies and fishing seemed to go hand-in-hand.

I returned his worm to the water six more times, baited the hook with fresh worms twice, replenished the sunscreen on Steven’s arms and nose, untangled the fishing line from around the boat bumper and pointed out a cloud shaped like a turtle.

The one thing I didn’t do was help him pull in a fish.

I was about to suggest that we try again tomorrow when Steven whispered “Dad! Look!”

The bobber was jiggling. And then … PLOOP … it was gone.

“Lift the pole slowly!” I said.

“It’s heavy!”

“I know, but you can do it.”

He raised the tip of the fishing pole and the bobber floated into the air, followed by a 3-inch bluegill.

“I caught one!” Steven shouted, climbing to his feet. “Can we keep him?”

“He’s pretty small,” I said, cupping the tiny fish in my hand and gently removing the hook. “Let’s put him back in the lake so he can grow up. Maybe we can catch him again next year.”

I lowered my hand into the water, and with a flick of the tail the little bluegill was gone.

“Let’s go tell mom about my fish!” he said.

The wind was whistling through the tops of the pines as we followed the path back to our cabin.

“If you had a fish, what would you name him?” I asked.

He thought for a moment; fish naming is serious business.

“Swimmy,” he said. “Or Steven. But not Gary.”

Steven spotted our cabin in the distance and ran the rest of the way, shouting through the screen door “Mom! Guess what?!”

Catching a fish might be the goal, I thought. But the memories are the real keepers.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.

Related Topics: PEOPLEDAN CONRADT
