Hope springs eternal; gardens can be a mixed bag of success

After a half-hearted attempt to turn warm, it was the first spring day that truly felt like summer; if we hadn’t been running the furnace the previous morning, I might have started the air conditioner.

The forecast promised a soaking rain by late afternoon.

It seemed like the perfect day to plant the garden.

I’d prepared our modest plot a week earlier … an hour spent breaking the winter-hardened soil with a tiller, a liberal application of fertilizer, then more tilling.

A third tilling came two days later once the garden had dried after what my dad always called “a million-dollar rain”.

The soil was rich and black and smelled earthy, and hope springs eternal … at least for now; I’ve always planted the garden with intentions that were out of sync with reality, and have lost interest once watering, weeding, heat and hungry deer made the whole process too labor-intensive, uncomfortable or frustrating.

This year, I promised myself, would be different.

I slipped into the neon orange tennis shoes I inherited when Steven outgrew them; I wouldn’t wear them in public, but they work well for gardening and lawn mowing.

I found my gardening tools in a corner of the garage – a rusty hoe for making furrows, and a broken rake handle for poking shallow holes in the soil when a furrow isn’t necessary.

An hour later the garden was planted; I could have done it in half the time but I took one break to visit with a neighbor and another for a glass of lemonade.

I was carrying my tools back to the garage when I heard the first rumble of thunder, and within minutes it was raining.

Yeah, this year would be different.

One week later, I could make out a faint row of bok choy.

A week after that, tiny plants had broken through the tops of the four mounds where I’d planted squash seeds.

We enjoyed our first meal with home-grown sauteed bok choy one month later, and inspecting the garden had become part of my morning routine: the deer had pulled up the beets and only one pole bean plant had come up in the row I’d planted, but I could no longer tell which vines belonged to which squash mound.

I decided to forget about the failed beets the morning I found a yellow blossom in the squash patch, and stopped worrying about my only bean plant the day I found a squash the size of a golf ball.

I gave the garden a good watering the morning we left on a family vacation, and paid a visit to the garden even before unpacking the car when we returned 10 days later.

Uh-oh.

The squash vines were spreading like kudzu and had taken over most of the garden, covering the corner where the bok choy had gone to seed and weaving an intricate pattern through the waist-high fence that was failing to keep the deer out.

Even in the fading daylight I found more baseball-sized squash than we could ever eat and dozens of bright yellow blossoms … maybe hundreds. In two weeks the vines would reach the street; after that, they’d be approaching Des Moines.

And I don’t especially like squash.

But I was encouraged when I Googled “Summer Squash Recipes” and found some ideas that could change my mind – stuffed squash, squash casserole, squash bread, grilled squash. And the recipes had names that piqued my interest using words like “meatloaf,” “fritters” and “chocolate.”

My Internet search brought back just over 55 million results.

That’s almost enough to use every squash in our garden …

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.