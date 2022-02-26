Hope springs eternal that missing shoe will show up

“You still have the shoe,” Steven said with a smile, hanging his jacket on the hall tree.

“Yup.”

“How long has it been?”

Hmmm … I think he was a freshman in high school. Maybe a sophomore.

“Five, six years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The shoe hadn’t moved from its spot at the front door in all that time. I should probably dust it.

“Just get rid of it,” Steven said.

“Never! As soon as I get rid of it …”

I didn’t have to finish making my point; he’d heard it before.

I’d inherited Steven’s old shoes when he started shopping in the Shaquille O’Neal aisle at The Foot Carnival, and his outgrown size 10s fit me perfectly. Our tastes in footwear differed, but even the fluorescent orange high-tops made good lawn-mowing shoes.

For someone who’d reached his 50s and never owned more than two pair of shoes at a time — one pair of tennis shoes and one pair of dress shoes for those rare occasions when I wore a suit — inheriting a dozen pairs of shoes felt extravagant and self-indulgent in an Imelda Marcos kind of way.

And one pair of “new” shoes quickly became my favorite. They were dark brown faux-leather deck shoes … semi-dressy, free of grass stains, and the most comfortable shoes I’d ever worn. Every night when I got home from work I’d kick them off at the front door and slide them under the hall tree, where they’d be waiting the next morning.

Until the day one of them vanished.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the middle of the morning rush I didn’t have time to hunt for a missing shoe, so I grabbed the handiest alternative. No one at work said anything about my fluorescent orange high-tops, but maybe they didn’t notice.

I spent that night looking for the missing shoe in all the most likely places — the walk-in closet, under the beds, behind the couch, in the mud room. And under the hall tree — again — just in case.

Nothing.

In the days that followed, finding the shoe became an obsession and I expanded the search to all the most unlikely places. After all, my missing car keys once turned up in the refrigerator, so why not a shoe? I looked in the kitchen cabinets, the linen closet, the China hutch, the car trunk. And, yes, the refrigerator.

Nothing.

For a long time I blamed the cats, and I’m still not sure they didn’t have something to do with it.

After two weeks, Carla and Steven suggested that I get rid of the remaining shoe.

“You know what’s going to happen if I do that?” I argued. “I’m going to find the other shoe the next day!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got those shoes at Goodwill for three dollars,” Steven said.

“That’s not the point,” I said, “It’s the principle of the thing. Murphy’s Law is just waiting for me to get rid of that shoe! I KNOW it’s here somewhere! It’s GOT to be!”

It’s been said that the best way to find something you’ve lost is to stop looking for it. So I did, five years ago. Maybe six.

The missing shoe has never been found.

But when it is, its partner will be waiting under the hall tree.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.