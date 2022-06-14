How Rochester's views on creation story have evolved to this day

In the summer of 1925, America’s attention was focused on a small town in Tennessee, where a high school science teacher was on trial.

The teacher, John Scopes, was charged with violating a new state law against the teaching of evolution.

Helping to prosecute him was William Jennings Bryan, a former presidential candidate, who said the creation story in the Bible should be interpreted literally. Defending Scopes was Clarence Darrow, a trial attorney known for taking on, and winning, unpopular cases.

The trial exposed a gaping chasm in American life, between those who believed in the words of the Bible as truth, and those who put their faith in science and reason.

But what effect, if any, did the Scopes case have on Rochester? This, after all, was a community of science and of churches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scopes trial, Dr. Charles H. Mayo said, “is an unfortunate thing. But it is not without its blessings. It is awakening public opinion on the subject of evolution, which is fundamental to all forms of life.”

That in turn, he said, is good for science and medicine. “It must result in further research and knowledge of the causes of illness and death and of the origin of life itself,” Dr. Charlie said. “That will lead to an increase in all medical knowledge.”

Dr. Charlie Mayo, left, and Dr. Will Mayo took an interest in the famous Scopes trial, which pitted evolution theory against the creation story. Contributed / Mayo Foundation

For his part, Dr. William J. Mayo was critical of Bryan’s role in the trial. “Bryan is sincere in his belief,” Dr. Will told reporters on a visit to South Dakota, “but he has had no scientific training and consequently does not and cannot understand the facts in the case for evolution.”

He continued, “I cannot understand people who treat their religion as a glass house and say to science: ‘Hands off, lest you damage it with your researches.’ I find science to be but an explanation for religion.”

On the other hand, Dr. Will said, the idea that man is descended from monkeys “is mere nonsense.” It is life itself, he said, that is “a constant evolution, morally, mentally and physically.”

Meanwhile, as school opened that autumn of 1925, Rochester High School students were being taught evolution as a theory “without opposition,” according to the Post Bulletin. Citizens were assured that the textbooks used “do not deny the existence of God.”

For Rochester preachers, there were predictable disagreements about evolution.

Among those in support of teaching evolution was the Rev. George F. Sheridan, pastor of the Congregational Church in Rochester, who told the Post Bulletin, “I believe evolution should be taught in the high schools.” He went on to say, “All we ask is an acceptance of the teaching of Jesus Christ. If science discovers that we have originated from a lower species, it does not bother very much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By contrast, the Rev. Clarence O. Lee, a Lutheran pastor, said, “I am a fundamentalist and I believe in the literal interpretation of the Bible as the word inspired by God.” He said he doubted the Scopes trial would change opinions regarding evolution.

In that regard, he was somewhat correct. A United Press story at the end of 1925 reported that “a fickle public” had already lost interest in the subject.

That, however, was premature. The topic has remained a culture-war staple to this day.

Scopes, by the way, was found guilty, but the state supreme court later overturned the verdict and revoked his $100 fine.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.