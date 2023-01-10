99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

I now know a little about a lot of things

There's a treasure of knowledge at the History Center of Olmsted County.

2014000017.jpg
The archives of the History Center of Olmsted County has provided more than 350 images for Lens on History. This is one of my favorites.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
January 10, 2023 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Seven and one-half years ago, I got an e-mail from Alan Calvano. In it, he explained how I was going to take over writing the Lens on History column in the Post Bulletin. If I didn’t do it, he would have to do it and he wasn’t going to do it, so I would have to do it.

Yes, Mr. Calvano.

With encouragement from my wife and one semester of high school journalism, I set out. I found pictures of things that interested me. With help from the History Center of Olmsted County and the good people of Rochester, I learned about the stories in the pictures and shared them with you.

Now, this long, strange trip is coming to its inevitable conclusion. I hope I was able to stir memories, start conversations and preserve a small piece of Rochester’s history.

Thank you, Kay, for believing I could when I was sure I couldn’t and thank you, Alan, wherever you may be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willing to talk history,

Lee

"Lens on History” has been a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTER