I now know a little about a lot of things

Seven and one-half years ago, I got an e-mail from Alan Calvano. In it, he explained how I was going to take over writing the Lens on History column in the Post Bulletin. If I didn’t do it, he would have to do it and he wasn’t going to do it, so I would have to do it.

Yes, Mr. Calvano.

With encouragement from my wife and one semester of high school journalism, I set out. I found pictures of things that interested me. With help from the History Center of Olmsted County and the good people of Rochester, I learned about the stories in the pictures and shared them with you.

Now, this long, strange trip is coming to its inevitable conclusion. I hope I was able to stir memories, start conversations and preserve a small piece of Rochester’s history.

Thank you, Kay, for believing I could when I was sure I couldn’t and thank you, Alan, wherever you may be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willing to talk history,

Lee

"Lens on History” has been a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.