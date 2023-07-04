In 1957, fireworks had trouble getting their fuse lit

When it came to the Fourth of July fireworks in 1957, the maxim “better late than never” would have been appropriate.

That was the year the traditional Rochester fireworks show almost didn’t happen. And when the spectacular sparklers finally got off the ground, it was an hour later than usual due to a new state law.

The drama began on July 3, when Roy Kingrey, long-time director of the city’s fireworks display, received a desperate early morning phone call. The two men from the Illinois-based Star Fireworks Co. who were supposed to be in charge of launching the fireworks were unable to make it to Rochester. Their car had broken down near Galesville, Wisconsin. Without them, the fireworks would never reach the sky.

William Van Hook, Rochester park superintendent, drove to Wisconsin to pick up the two men, and arrived back in town at 4 a.m. on the Fourth. Everything seemed in place for another successful fireworks display.

But there was another hitch. While Van Hook was traveling to Wisconsin, workers discovered that the shelter house on the east side of Silver Lake Park, where the fireworks were stored, had been vandalized.

“Someone had jimmied open a window, and the four big mortars from which the fireworks were to be shot were missing,” the Post-Bulletin reported. “It must have been quite a small person who took the mortars because the window opened only about 12 inches from the top.”

Oddly enough, only the mortar launchers were missing — none of the fireworks had been stolen.

Without the mortars, though, the fireworks were worthless. For the second time in a matter of hours, the city’s fireworks show faced cancellation.

Joe Nelson, a local well-driller was contacted, and he was able to manufacture new mortar tubes from well casings. Nelson delivered the finished products to Silver Lake at about 9 p.m. on the Fourth, only an hour before the show was to begin.

Meanwhile, people had gathered at the park, visiting the food stand, listening to a Rochester Municipal Band concert, and generally enjoying a clear, but windy, evening.

Kingrey and Van Hook, though, faced yet another crisis. A power line supplying the lights of the concession stand and stage failed.

“The Light Department brought a new line for the concession stand, but the band was hampered for about a half-hour over the trouble with the lights,” the Post-Bulletin reported.

Even in semi-darkness, the band was able to perform selections from “My Fair Lady” and “Fanny,” along with the current Elvis Presley hit “All Shook Up.”

By now, it was 10 p.m., the appointed time for the fireworks to light up the dark sky over Rochester. By all accounts, the hourlong display was as entertaining as ever. However, several sources, including Rochester police, told the Post-Bulletin that the crowd at the park was “considerably smaller” than in recent years.

“Certainly, part of this was due to the late hour, necessary this year because of the daylight saving time,” the newspaper reported.

Indeed, Minnesota in 1957 had put daylight saving time in place statewide.

Considering everything, though, Rochester could be satisfied that the Fourth of July fireworks display had finally taken place — better late than never.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.