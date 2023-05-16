In retirement, Deah Kinion finds meaning in helping others face their mortality

ROCHESTER — What will happen when you reach the end of your life? What do you want your last days to look like, and after you have passed, how do you want your loved ones to care for your body?

These are questions holistic aging consultant Deah Kinion often prompts people to think about.

Kinion, of Rochester, retired from her three-decade career as a licensed acupuncturist and traditional Chinese medicine practitioner in 2020 and began offering her services as a certified end-of-life doula. In 2014, she co-founded the Southeast Minnesota Threshold Network, a group that fosters education on home vigils, green burials and other actions within the sphere of natural death care.

What prompted you to become an end-of-life doula?

I was interested for quite a while, probably 10 years before (certification). It's the Minnesota Threshold Network who does death education and after-death care and so on, so I started getting involved with them about 2010. Then, I'm a co-founder of the Rochester Threshold Network, which we started here in 2014.

I was kind of in a gamut or rainbow of death care, because I do talks (about) filling out your paperwork — you don't have to be at the end of your life to do that. I encourage people, everybody, to do that. Fill our your paper work and do a health care directive, name a proxy and think about what your final days might be.

But what was I going to be in terms of this big realm of after-death care? I had a friend up in the cities who became a doula and she really recommended who I studied with. So, I thought, "Well, yeah, there aren't any death doulas here."

I'm rebranding myself as a holistic aging consultant. It really blends in, I think, with my Chinese medicine (background).

What does your work entail?

I'm retired, so most of my end-of-life experiences is as a hospice volunteer, sitting with people at the end of life. And I have a few clients, patients, whatever you want to call them — friends that are facing the end of life, but one is Catholic and doesn't want to talk about it because she's not there yet. That's kind of what I find frustrating is to really engage in conversations that people don't want to have. I always emphasize it's better to have a conversation now than the crisis time.

Deah Kinion is a certified end-of-life doula and helps people embrace their own mortality. Kinion is photographed Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Mostly what I'm doing now is giving talks. I've talked to the palliative department at Olmsted (Medical Center), and I want to do more outreach to churches and communities on the topics that I'm sharing with you now. Just to engage more in conversations with your own communities, with your own families.

Why is it important to talk about death?

If we don't know our choices, we don't really have choices. If somebody dies in someone's family, what's the first call? It's either 911, unless they're on hospice, then it's the funeral home. And so we just have this tendency to be so hands-off, like "they died, better call somebody to take over, to take them away," whereas there's such a precious opportunity to start our grieving, have that opportunity to be together maybe with some family.

I lost my mom when I was 9, and it was just such a freaky time. Nobody said she was dying. She died of cancer. ... What would it have been like if my family or the neighbors or family friends brought her back home so I could say goodbye? Or, we could have like a little ceremony and singing songs or share stories with her there and holding her hand even after she's died. You know, just something so intimate.

What would have been like if that had happened, you know? How could I have maybe healed my heart in some ways, or the community coming together? That's why I'm all about community death care.

What can community death care look like?

The family can direct what they want. The family owns the body — they don't own the body but, in a way, they do own it. It's not like the morgue owns it or the funeral home owns it. The family does, so they can choose what they want. If they want, we do advocate simple washing (of the body), maybe the face or the hands.

When a friend of our Threshold group's father died, she called us, and we went and helped guide her through the body washing and anointing and blessing and laying him out at his home. The three generations were there, and it was really beautiful. The little kids were involved with painting — they had a cardboard coffin; that's what they use for cremation — so the kids could get involved with painting or drawing or leaving messages.

How do you approach talking about death and death care planning with people like your spouse or your parents?

I think just having that conversation, looking at those forms and talking with your husband, have him fill it out. And then, your parents — "Hey, I talked to somebody and all of my friends are filling them out," you know? Having these conversations, they do give you some good information. They're a little more on the technical side, like do you want to be hooked up to a feeding machine, do you want CPR? What I recommend is you fill it out for if you have an emergency situation, like a car crash or you have a stroke. It's not like, you know, say you live to be 100 — you're going to change your health care directive, but it's important to fill it out because we never know when something might happen. That's a step toward having the conversations with them, to get something on paper.

The Five Wishes is a document that goes a little deeper, like sort of what's on your heart, what's important and how do you live your life and what kind of legacy would you like to leave? A little bit more of some really intimate guiding questions. One is the proxy — name your proxy, who you want to speak for you if you're, say, in a coma. The next one: How do you feel about being hooked up to machines? ... The other three I don't remember offhand, but they're roughly about your values and how you want to live in life.

How do you deal with grief?

For me, my big rock and my north star is daily meditation, mindfulness meditation and incorporating in being mindful of grief in daily moments.

I'm signing up for this fabulous Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation (training), and it's about grief and nature. I feel a lot of ties to being in nature and how to cope with grief being out in nature. I've just seen the death in nature and the death of the life cycle, and to me, that can give me some comfort. You know that death is natural, and grief is part of death.

And, you know, connect with small losses and — I don't want to say process, but acknowledge or recognize or breathe through the small losses as a tool for bigger losses.

You mentioned rebranding yourself as a holistic aging consultant. Are there any misconceptions that you run into when you introduce yourself as an end-of-life or death doula?

Usually it's in relationship to giving a talk, so I'm there to put it in context. I like to call myself a mortality midwife on my website, and I was using that for a while because a midwife is somebody who just accompanies someone or eases their path, so that's why I liked that term.

Nobody wants to talk about death, nobody wants to talk about end of life — "I'm not there!" And so mortality is a little more inviting. "Oh, wait, I'm mortal? What is that? What does that mean?" Up in the cities, they're using "integrative aging specialists." Some people know what integrative medicine is, but the average person doesn't really know integrative medicine, but they are familiar with holistic healing, holistic medicine. So that's why I'm "holistic aging." It really brings in my background as a practitioner of what I call holistic medicine.

What do you do outside of your work?

I'm active. My husband and I play disc golf and we play pickleball. We're big into pickleball. Exercise is important; my husband says it's his job now to, now that he's retired, to take care of himself. That's his work. We always eat healthy, so eating healthy and exercising. My meditation is a big part. And I send out newsletters for the Threshold members.

Trying to declutter — we just started death cleaning. We don't have kids, but I don't want to leave a mess for anybody, you know, whether it's my siblings or my husband's siblings. Don't want to leave a mess behind, and we never know what's going to happen.

I like doing craft stuff, art stuff. That's just a matter of finding time for everything and making priority the things that are fun and the things that feed my soul, so to speak.

Asked & Answered is a weekly question-and-answer column featuring people of southeastern Minnesota. Is there somebody you'd like to see featured? Send suggestions to news@postbulletin.com .