Community

In the 1950s, Rochester had it made in the shade

By Lee Hilgendorf
January 01, 2022 01:43 PM
After several moves and a fire, Rochester Awning Company moved to 8 Second Ave. SE in 1957.
Part of the postwar design of new homes included large picture windows that provided an open and airy feeling in main living spaces — spaces that could feel like an oversized oven when the sun was beating down with unrestrained fury.

Enter Everett Klampe to the rescue.

After World War II, Klampe found himself living in Waterloo, Iowa, as a partner in a company that made storefront awnings from Army surplus canvas. In late 1950, he saw a chance to move back to Rochester when he learned there was no awning manufacturer there.

Rochester Awning Company began in the basement of the Klampe home where Ev and his wife would assemble the awnings on a large sewing machine. After several moves and a fire, the business located at 8 Second Ave. SE in 1957. A crew of 13 people designed, built and installed custom canvas and aluminum awnings for homes and businesses.

Rochester Civic Theatre occupies the space where Rochester Awning Company did business in the 1950s.
"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

