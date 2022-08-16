Incredible hardships and remarkable accomplishments; a story to be told

I recently visited a friend, mentor, and, oh yes, a Korean war veteran. Mr. Don Gaede greeted me with a solid handshake, a bright look in his eyes, and a “Great to see you” greeting. Don had recently celebrated a birthday and told me he was trying to figure out how to act his age – of 92.

People of Don’s generation have stories of incredible hardships and remarkable accomplishments. These extraordinary stories need to be told.

Don’s father died when Don was only 6 years old. His mom, with four sons, one only 16 months old at the time, had to auction their livestock and machinery and move to town. This was 1937, the period of the dust bowl in the Midwest and the Great Depression.

At 13 years of age, Don went to work for a weekly newspaper for 10 cents an hour. He would report for work right after school and put in an 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. day on Saturday. Not too much down time for Don or his family.

His 1948 graduating class in Sumner, Iowa, had 45 students. Shortly after graduation, Don recalled hearing "rumors of war" in Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don started dating another Sumner High School graduate, Betty Briggs. Betty would attend Iowa State Teachers College and teach in a one-room country schoolhouse.

The US Army was soon interested in Don and asked him to come to work for them via a draft notice. They sent Don to Fort Belvoir Army Base, Virginia, for engineering training. He was pulling down $74 a month.

Shortly before Don headed to the Korean conflict, he married Betty Briggs on Easter Sunday, March 25, 1951. Betty’s brother had died in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, so Don’s departure to the Korean War was emotional for all involved.

Just over 70 years ago, in April 1952, Don, an E1 private trained as a combat engineer, arrived in Korea. He was scared and said it didn’t smell very good either. Apparently, human waste was a standard fertilizer for rice.

After 14 months in Korea, Don never wanted to feel that cold again. To this day, the frostbite he suffered on his hands from his tour in Korea bothers him in cold weather. Many soldiers in Korea suffered frostbite as the army suffered shortages of winter gear.

One of Don’s sons, Bill, told me during the interview that his dad received the Bronze Star. Like many proud and humble soldiers, Don did not discuss personal accolades.

Don is proud of his service and said, “We did what we were supposed to do.” He received five promotions during his time in Korea. He said letters from Betty sustained him. Don remarked that mail call was better than chow call.

While en route home on a transport ship, the armistice was signed on July 27, 1953. Don said as they sailed into the port of Seattle fire boats sprayed water as a welcome. From there, they headed to Colorado for discharge, and at last, he was on a plane to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

He knew Betty would be waiting. They hadn’t seen each other for a year and a half. A flight attendant had to tell Don to follow orders, sit down and buckle up. She informed him she would ensure he would be the first person out the door – he did follow her instructions, and she kept her word – he was the first one out. It was a wonderful homecoming.

Like many returning soldiers, he went immediately from being on a battlefield to being a husband, father and provider. He and Betty would raise three sons and one daughter. They had 55-½ years together before Betty died in 2006.

It was important to Don to model integrity and honesty to his children. He is proud of his children, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Don has two sons and a daughter, Karen, close by. Karen currently checks in on him almost every day. I believe he is acting his age very well; he is proud of his service and his family, and he misses Betty every day.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .