Integrity and honor will never let you down

Recently the Minnesota Judicial Branch called my name or, should I say, technically summoned me for the coveted jury duty. All of us were thanked for answering the call, although our attendance is legally required by law.

The summons states, “As a prospective juror, you have the opportunity to participate directly in a critical component of our democracy.” Cool, man. I was down with it and proud to be there.

Today is a day that is also a critical component of our democracy. We vote. This general election ballot includes all kinds of races, from the governor to our local school board. I have friends on both sides of the political aisle supporting the blue and the red. It is always an exciting day to exercise the right to vote. That red “I Voted” sticker means something.

No matter what, the sun will rise tomorrow. We live in the greatest country in the world and a wonderful community to boot. Those victorious on Election Day, please never stop talking, working together and showing respect to each other.

Hallelujah, campaign ads will disappear for a while. Television ads have been divisive, along with the political fliers I receive in the mail compliments of our kind mail carrier.

ADVERTISEMENT

I read that around $10 billion is being spent by campaigns for this midterm election. That amount is even more than a few universities owe their fired Division I football coaches.

While reflecting the other day, neither my wife nor I could remember the first time we voted. Then again, we don’t remember many events from years ago. However, I can recall baseball facts. Bobby Richardson of the New York Yankees had 13 hits in the 1964 World Series (still the record).

The World Series that just ended were all evening games. When I was growing up, games were played during the day. I would attempt to listen to Series games at school with a small transistor radio slipped into my shirt pocket. My success rate was spotty.

My wife is constantly amazed, not in a positive way, at my inability to remember things she has told me, yet I retain the starting lineups in my brain of 50-year-old Major League Baseball All-Star games. I see this ability as an incredible gift; her, not so much.

Got off track — back to the election. For most candidates who have knocked on my door in recent years, I have told them the same thing — to compromise, to exhibit some kindness, to show respect and to work for the people.

Sort of an election coincidence, I just started a book by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch, titled “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington.” Early in the book, it talks about Washington’s life, which for him, centered around the pursuit of honor.

My message to politicians is a sentence early in this book that got my attention. The sentence reads, “A reputation for integrity and honor is something you can take anywhere, and it will never let you down.”

It is something that most of us seek in our careers and in life. In elections I do remember, earlier in my life, no matter who won, I figured it would be okay. Each party would work together enough to get things done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep down, I did not give a rip who was elected. My focus was on my family, my job, and I would adapt to whatever issues the country faced.

At present, I am partial to seeing the political power closely equalized, and those checks and balances our Founding Fathers outlined can come into play when needed.

The voter is seeking leaders, negotiators, those who are kind and show respect to others, particularly political opponents. People with honor and integrity — character-wise — let’s say, a bit like George Washington. The word was he never told a lie.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .