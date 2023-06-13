Isha Kapoor: Could you live trash-free? There's a beacon of hope

Long before technology and materialism pervaded our culture, there existed a philosophical school of thought that suggested a rise above societal norms. Adherence to intuition was emphasized, as was the importance of the individual.

According to this theory, nature and mankind were believed to hold a more grounded connection than most could conceptualize. The sum of these beliefs materialized into a movement that swept across the United States — an ideology that was identified by the title of transcendentalism.

I was initially introduced to the transcendentalist movement in my American literature class last year, in which we found ourselves immersed in the writings of philosophers, ranging from Thoreau to Emerson. The more I invested in these readings, the more the transcendentalist lifestyle seemed out of reach.

For instance, in the interest of living “deliberately,” Henry David Thoreau settled in a forest by himself, living on the shore of Walden Pond for exactly two years, two months, and two days. While he notes that the exercise served as a transformative experience for him, by modern standards, any semblance of this endeavor seems a near-impossibility, regardless of one’s zeal for personal growth.

However, there is an individual who personifies a modern twist on transcendentalism that I find captivating. I recently learned of Lauren Singer, a passionate environmental activist and blogger, who began living with the intention of producing “zero waste” just over 10 years ago. In her execution of this goal, Singer collected her waste over the course of a year in a 16-ounce Mason jar.

Singer’s will to lead a life marked by individuality and self-expression has characterized her in the eyes of the public. As a student at New York University with a focus on environmental studies, Singer enrolled in an Environmental Studies Capstone course. Upon observing that one of her fellow students was carrying several plastic materials on her, and further, neglecting the proper disposal of these items, Singer felt as though the objective of the class to live sustainably was being undermined.

The incident prompted Singer to contemplate her own usage of plastic. Singer’s practices to promote sustainability are not limited to plastic usage — she avoids purchasing packaged foods, independently creates daily-use items (including lotion and toothpaste made from baking soda), purchases second-hand clothing, and has downsized her living space, all of which allow Singer to live in close accordance with her goals and morals.

Singer has served as a beacon of hope for the future of the planet, promoting ways of living sustainably, and fulfilling her role in protecting the planet from its greatest destructors — its very inhabitants. Today, Singer continues to promote sustainability and a minimalist lifestyle via a multitude of social media platforms, including her blog, "Trash is for Tossers."

In a society that often seems to chase materialistic goals, individuals who solely value the natural and simplistic elements of the world are few and far between. While modern-day transcendentalists may be difficult to pinpoint, an emphasis on living minimally is gaining steam once again. A glimmer of optimism for our world exists in individuals like Singer, who are cognizant of the priceless nature of planet Earth — a glimmer that Thoreau would take with pride.

Isha Kapoor is junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .