Isha Kapoor: Graduation ceremony marked the first of many 'lasts'

In hindsight, graduation night should have felt like any other performance night. I was fixed in a plastic chair, adorned in an inky dress that skimmed the stage floor and heeled shoes that besieged my feet. Clean sheets of music lay before me, their dark symbols a familiar language of sorts.

Emotions, primarily those of both pride and poignancy, were running high, as the graduating class of Mayo High School sat in neat rows, as subjects of the commencement ceremony that serves as the metaphorical bridge between youth and what lies beyond.

The orchestra played through the introductory pieces of music, as practiced, and I swept the bow across my violin with confidence, not allowing myself to feel anything but the echoey resonance of the sound.

However, when it came time for the two senior representatives to speak, I regained touch with every sensation that I had let go of while I was playing. A wave of both admiration and nostalgia washed over me, as I recalled the warm relationships that I had formed with several members of the graduating class.

In the midst of such sentiment, however, lay a singular word that overpowered all sensation — a word that had been used in such frequency this night, it could have exclusively characterized the ceremony.

Inherently, the word “last” holds no attachment to a particular emotion; however, this night, the word “last” was directly linked to bittersweet, sentimental holdings, as it succinctly conveyed the conclusion of the many milestones that characterize the high school experience, the annual graduation ceremony being the last of them. It struck me that this would be my final time playing in the orchestra during a graduation ceremony, because next year, a green cap and gown would bear itself on me instead.

As I wrestled with this thought, I realized that this night was only the first of many lasts that were soon to come. While the seniors reminisced upon their last first day of school, last school pep fest, and last prom, I came to understand just how quickly this series of lasts is approaching, while I can only stand unknowingly and wait.

For the seniors, however, the night held a certain duality in that it was both a last and a first, commemorating a step away from the past and a leap into the future — because the firsts simply cannot happen without the lasts. As I have come to understand, change remains a force and stimulus that depends upon the lasts, as undesirable as they may present themselves.

Our personal growth hinges on our ability to accept the lasts and await the firsts, but most of all, on our capacity to enjoy the journey as we experience it. However, there are some aspects of high school that I wish do not end in “lasts” — namely, the connections fostered, fond memories, and the sense of vigor and vitality that has marked my teenage experience.

As the commencement ceremony drew to a close, I quietly acknowledged that my turn was next. While it saddens me to envision the “lasts” that are in store in the coming year, I realize that the best mentality lies in appreciating and embracing the “firsts” that are yet to come.

For the time being, I plan to immerse myself in good reads and develop a consistent workout regimen this summer, because it will not be long before I will be back in the hallways of Mayo High School for the last of four memorable years.

Isha Kapoor will be a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .