Isha Kapoor: Price-tag trickery is about 99% effective

Consider the following: You peruse the aisles of your favorite department store, with the sole intention of seeking out what may be your newest thrilling splurge. However, on this blasé stroll of yours, what fails to unveil itself to you is the inherent likeness that exists in the price tags you only give a cursory glance to.

But upon further probing, you begin to notice the slightly disconcerting nature of the printed digits on the cardstock tag — and this discovery creates an imprint that remains with you in all your future shopping endeavors.

You have come to realize the lingering risk of falling into what can only be described as the ‘trap of 99’. Simply put, the "trap of 99" illustrates the tendency of retail prices to end in the figure .99, and while this may not seem so threatening, the psychological sway these integers inherently possess extends beyond the label in a manner you likely never considered.

In theory, it is perfectly sensical — an item that has .99 attached to the tail of its price marks a clear attempt at deception, an attempt by retailers to persuade consumers that they are reaping the benefits of a “better deal.” In fact, the practice of ending prices with the ‘9’ figure has earned itself a name — "charm pricing."

The reason charm pricing works on us, the consumers, time and time again can be traced back to the psychological principle of the “left-digit effect.” In essence, the “left-digit effect” proposes that because we instinctively read from left to right when reading prices, the figure that initially falls under our gaze, the number preceding the decimal place, is the one we use as our determinant of price value. This theory provides justification for our minds subconsciously perceiving a $9.99 sticker price to be closer to $9 than to $10, despite knowing the illogicality of such thought.

The origins of such pricing can be traced back to the surfacing of the cash register in the 1800s, when retailers wanted to combat the stealing by their employees. Ending prices in 9 would force employees to open the register and record the transaction, thereby quashing the possibility that workers would pocket the cash for themselves.

The "trap of 99" has no target; it draws in any avid shopper who does not pause to ponder the bolded numerals branded on the tag. The "trap" is deceptive; it hides in plain sight, waiting for the next person in line to fall prey to it.

Just months ago, I was this "next person in line." The completion of a trivial transaction as my only intent, I handed the cashier behind the gas station counter four crisp dollar bills to pay for my simple indulgence. She popped open the register, dropping a singular pristine coin in my hand. The bronze flashed at me, and in a pivotal moment of contemplation, I came to understand what it was that I was truly losing. What stood between paying $3.99 for my treat versus an even $4? The answer lay in the singular penny in my palm.

Call it as you please — the "trap" is elusive, ingenious, and exemplifies the brilliant marketing of the retail industry. But, one undeniable fact lies beneath the price tag itself, and that is of the inevitability of falling into the ‘trap’. The "99" is ubiquitous, and avoiding it completely would require going to great, impractical lengths. However, by being aware of its existence, perhaps we can remove the trap-like quality of the "99," and instead, acknowledge its pervasiveness in the market and take it in our stride.

Isha Kapoor is junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .