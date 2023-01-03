Isha Kapoor: Pursuit of perfection became pursuit of perspective

As a wide-eyed young girl, I often found myself getting tangled in the details. I had an obsession with conjuring up my own fairy tales and letting my imagination run wild on paper, but the minute I would encounter a roadblock in my creative flow, my story would be abandoned. Coloring pages were left half-completed when I would accidentally use two homogenous colors next to one another. Assignments were restarted when I noticed my handwriting beginning to naturally slant. This aversion to imperfection was an asset at times, driving my strive for precision in all of my pursuits, but it proved restrictive on several counts as well.

As I progressed in my years of schooling, the need for distinction never truly dissipated, manifesting itself in my keenness for academic validation. A circled red letter on a test or paper held the power of determining my frame of mind for hours, even days on end. Recently, however, my math teacher presented us with an off-the-cuff speech that caused me to rethink my perception of what truly matters when all is said and done.

Interspersed in a calculus lesson was a crucial life lesson that was delivered in the most eloquent of ways: We, as a collective, are utterly consumed by the "here and now" — the singular test grade, the lone off-day, the single misfortune that we allow to set a negative precedent for the remainder of our week.

But what is the cost that accompanies this fixation with the daily setbacks? As we find ourselves immersed in small hiccups, we lose sight of the very moments that truly matter — the moments that grow to subconsciously shape us and our worldviews, the moments that make life worthwhile.

This is where the benefits of "zooming out" — readjusting one’s lens to view the greater picture that is life — become abundantly apparent. In doing so, we can place our current situation into perspective, with consideration of the event’s significance in the "grander scheme of things" that lies before us.

Conceptualizing the prospect of this "grander scheme of things" is one that I have struggled with, its complexity and longevity proving difficult to wrap my mind around, but adopting the practice of "zooming out" allows us to recalibrate and comprehend the true severity of our setbacks in the context of a grander plan. Moreover, when we devote our full attention to the unpleasant details, it becomes more natural to overlook the broader nature of the life before us.

Compounding the impact of my teacher’s speech for me was my stumble across a powerful rule of thumb that has resonated with me from the moment I read it. Known as the 5-by-5 rule, it states that if the hypothetical issue at hand will not be of relevance in five years’ time, then one should not spend more than five minutes worrying about it. After giving this rule extensive thought, I have come to realize it is not all-inclusive, but it does provide an effective and general guide to placing setbacks in perspective. "Zooming out" becomes that much easier once we realize the depth of our hindrances for what they truly are, giving each setback only the attention it deserves and nothing more.

So how does one "zoom out" in our fast-paced world that often leaves little time for contemplation? For me, "zooming out" entails an evening spent journaling, allowing myself the opportunity to reflect and process recent events that have unfolded. As a result, I find that I am able to view my life better through an objective lens (although there are plenty of good reads or sappy TV dramas that I am sure could serve the same purpose!).

I can’t say for certain that tilted handwriting or irregularly patterned coloring pages aren’t still displeasing to my eye, but I can say that the lessons I have learned from my teacher about the importance of perspective have made their mark on me in a way that extends far beyond my performance in calculus. So thank you, Mr. J, for teaching me what it truly means to "zoom out," in a way that is sure to stay with me for years.

Isha Kapoor is junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .