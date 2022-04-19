SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
It was decided: The tree must go

A stately elm tree, a haven for starlings and grackles, is removed from the corner of First Street and Second Avenue Southwest on Sept. 4, 1945.
By Lee Hilgendorf
April 19, 2022 08:30 AM
The huge elm tree that had stood at the corner of Second Avenue and First Street Southwest for more than 60 years was gone. By 10:45 a.m. on the morning of September 4, 1945, the last branches were being loaded on a truck and the sidewalk engineers were dispersing.

At a meeting called a week earlier, the Kahler Corporation’s Board of Directors listened as questions about the tree were raised. Where did it get its water and was the tree rotten? The primary concern, of course, was the nuisance caused by hundreds of grackles and starlings roosting in the tree each summer.

Patients at the Kahler hospital and guests of the hotel as well as anyone who walked or parked near the corner were relieved. Where previous methods for controlling the birds including stuffed owls, Roman candles, clappers, even shooting had failed, cutting down the old elm tree was a sure-fire solution.

Today, the corner of First Street and Second Avenue SW as also been removed.
"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

