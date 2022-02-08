It was Mayo brothers vs. Captain Marvel in 1941 comics

The Mayo brothers were featured in Real Life Comics in 1947. Contributed

Would you believe Will and Charlie Mayo as comic book heroes?

It happened in the 1940s, in at least two separate comic book series. The Mayos featured in Real Life Comics and True Comics will never be confused with Marvel superheroes or even Archie and Jughead.

But at a time when the world seemed fractured, and concerned parents were looking for upstanding role models for children, the doctors Mayo seemed like the perfect prescription.

American kids were seemingly addicted to comics. What better place to escape from a world at war than in a fantasy scenario of superheroes and lighthearted laughs? Some elders worried, though, that the violence and cheap thrills of some comics were infecting the minds of American youngsters.

Enter True Comics, a project of the Parents’ Institute, with the motto “Truth is stranger and a thousand times more thrilling than fiction.” The first edition was published in 1941. It was “a concept designed to be popular with parents and teachers, at least, if not with kids,” wrote Bradford Wright in “Comic Book Nation.”

Unfortunately, True Comics launched just as America was entering World War II, and the July and August 1943 issues featuring “The Mayo Family: Medicine’s Miracle Men” included violence-filled stories such as “Torpedo Terror,” and “How to Beat a Jap.”

By contrast, the two-part history of the Mayos offered an island of quiet, resourceful heroics. The story starts with William W. Mayo as a small-town doctor treating patients (and livestock!) on the Minnesota frontier. “Soon, all southern Minnesota relied on Doctor Mayo,” one panel states. The panels go on to tell how W.W. moved to Rochester during the Civil War, studied the latest medical developments in New York, and returned to Rochester to establish a successful practice. His sons Will and Charlie are pictured helping in surgery even before heading off to medical school.

Part 2, published in August 1943, starts with Sister Alfred’s offer to build a hospital, then shows the Mayos’ altruism (sending money back to an Iowa farmer who had mortgaged his farm to afford treatment), the arrival of physicians from around the world to study Mayo methods, and the 1934 visit by President Franklin Roosevelt to honor the Mayos. The story concludes with the deaths of Will and Charlie in 1939, with one mourner stating “The Mayo Clinic is a fitting memorial to their great work.”

No parent or teacher could possibly complain about that portrayal.

The story of the Mayos was told again in another comic book series, Real Life Comics. “The Mayo Brothers, Doctors Courageous” was featured in issue No. 41, published on Nov. 1, 1947.

Real Life Comics, according to the Antique Trader website, “put the fantasy world in the rear-view mirror to dwell on real people … portraying them as heroes and role models.”

Issue No. 41, for example, also featured a story about Harriet Tubman.

The Real Life Comics version of the Mayo story includes the 1883 tornado, the early development of the clinic, and the establishment of the medical school at the University of Minnesota with a hefty donation from Will and Charlie.

It’s an uplifting tale. Unless, that is, you happened to be a kid in the 1940s who opened a comic book expecting amazing superheroes and exciting war stories.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.