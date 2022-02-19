It's all fun and games until someone (nearly) gets hurt

The smell was drifting in through the kitchen window, and it was giving me a headache.

I’d just gotten home from the repair shop, and my first thought was that the car had absorbed the smell from sitting inside the shop. But it was too strong — and getting stronger.

I stepped out onto the driveway and discovered that a bushel basket-sized puddle had formed under the car and was trickling into the grass.

The ticking sound of the car engine was normal; the other sound was not: Drip. Drip. Drip.

I dipped a finger into the puddle and smelled it. Gasoline.

I slid an empty coffee can under the car to catch the drip, hoping I could pour it back into the gas tank; the price of gasoline had jumped to $1.27 a gallon, and every lost drop increased the likelihood that I’d be eating Ramen noodles for the rest of the week.

I went back into the house, closed the kitchen window to keep the smell out and called the repair shop. I’d been there often enough to know that Kevin, the shop manager, would answer the phone by punching the speaker button, and any of the mechanics who weren’t currently working on a car were standing at the service counter, listening to the call and waiting for their next assignment.

“Hey, Kevin, this is Dan,” I said. “There’s gasoline dripping from underneath my car.”

“Do you know where it’s coming from?”

“Um … no. Just somewhere around the engine.”

Kevin was a practical joker — he offered a “preferred customer” discount to put winter air in my tires — and knew that he had a chump on the line and an audience at the service desk. A familiar impishness crept into his voice: “Here’s what you do,” he said. “Crawl under the car, light a match and see if you can tell where the gas is coming from.”

From the laughter in the background, I knew that most of the mechanics were between assignments.

But while I might have been mechanically challenged, I hadn’t just fallen off the turnip truck.

“Oh …” I said. “OK. I’ll call you back.”

Just before I hung up the phone I heard Kevin frantically trying to stop me. The impishness in his voice was gone, replaced by what? — panic?

“Wait!” he said. “No, don’t …”

Click.

The phone rang 10 seconds later and I was hoping it wasn’t my mom.

I lifted the receiver, held it at arm’s length and shouted “BOOOOOOM!!!”

There was a moment of silence, then: “Man, don’t do that! You ‘bout gave me a heart attack!” Kevin said.

The laughter echoing behind him was especially rewarding.

“Gotcha!” I said.

His sigh conceded that I’d gotten him. “Bring the car back, we’ll take a look at it.”

It took a mechanic two minutes to fix whatever was causing the drip. Kevin didn’t charge me for my next oil change.

And he never again suggested that it was time to change the blinker fluid.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.