Community

It's motorcycle season. Educate us about crashes

Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Ask a Trooper
Opinion by Sgt. Troy Christianson
May 03, 2022 12:23 PM
Question: I am a motorcycle rider and would appreciate it if you would write about motorcycle accidents.

Answer: Spring is upon us and motorcycles are once again sharing the highways. Unfortunately, the state has already seen one fatal motorcycle crash this year.

Motorcycle use is at an all-time high and the two primary factors involved in these crashes are “driver inexperience” and “speed”. In Minnesota, over half of motorcycle crashes are single-vehicle crashes.

One reason that riders are killed is because the motorcycle itself provides virtually no protection for the riders. The occupant protection built in to our passenger cars protects us greatly, but cannot be incorporated within a motorcycle. Serious head injuries are common among fatally injured riders. This is why helmet use is very important.

  • Nationwide, 80 percent of reported motorcycle crashes result in injury or death; a comparable figure for automobiles is only 20 percent.
  • Nationwide, 25 percent of motorcycle operators killed in crashes are not licensed or are improperly licensed to operate a motorcycle.
  • Preliminary reports show that 67 motorcyclists were killed on Minnesota roadways in 2021.

Approximately half of all fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crashes involved alcohol. Driving a motorcycle requires more skill and coordination than driving most other vehicles and impairment, even at lower levels, diminishes judgment and motor skills greatly.
It is not advisable to ride a motorcycle that you are not able to push or pull upright by yourself. A motorcycle must fit the person, and the style of the cycle should fit the user.

All motorists are reminded to safely "share the road" with motorcycles and to be extra alert to help keep motorcyclists safe. Motorcyclists are reminded to make themselves visible to other motorists.

For more information on motorcycles, crash facts, training course and research go to: http://www.nhtsa.gov/Safety/Motorcycles .

ASK A TROOPERMINNESOTA STATE PATROLTROY CHRISTIANSONPUBLIC SAFETYALL-ACCESS
Sgt. Troy Christianson
