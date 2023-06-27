Ivan Idso has dedicated years to the Rochester community and has no plans to stop

ROCHESTER — Ivan Idso has dedicated his life to environmental sustainability and community improvement in the Rochester area.

In the past year, he has retired from his job at Mayo Clinic as a program manager and has resigned from his vice president position in the Lowertown Neighborhood Association. Still, he has no plans to settle down.

Idso still strives to be involved in his community and educate those who are wanting to learn more about environmental sustainability.

What motivates your drive to improve the Rochester community?

I’m a lot like Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “Don’t Look Up.” In case you haven’t seen it, it’s about an astronomy grad student who discovers a giant new comet. Her professor Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) calculates the trajectory and discovers to his horror that the Mt. Everest-size object is going to hit Earth in six months, destroying all life. The two panicked scientists then attempt to warn everyone, but to their horror no one seems to care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now I’m not that panicked, but we have exceeded five of the nine planetary boundaries, with climate change being only one of these, which were not to be exceeded to maintain a safe planet. Earth's wildlife populations have plunged by an average of 69% in just under 50 years and insects have declined by 75% in the past 50 years. So, our planet is in bad shape and we are showing no signs of letting up on our consumption despite the fact that we rely entirely on this planet for our existence.

So, yeah, I’m pretty motivated. I want to leave something for my children and grandchildren. But also, in a future with less energy available, community will be imperative. We need to get to know our neighbors better, learn and share skills, help each other out, gather and celebrate.

One of the co-authors of the “Limits To Growth” report issued in 1972, Dennis Meadows, had graduated from John Marshall High School. This report discussed the possibility of exponential economic and population growth with a finite supply of resources. The report concludes that without substantial changes in resource consumption, "the most probable result will be a rather sudden and uncontrollable decline in both population and industrial capacity."

Dennis was one of the featured speakers at our 2022 EarthFest event at Grey Duck Theatre, in addition to Nate Hagens and Rob Hopkins. This presentation was recorded and can be viewed on YouTube titled “Anthropogenic Man.”

Nate Hagens lives in Wisconsin and has spoken in Rochester several times; his website is titled “The Great Simplification." Nate expects a 30% decrease in our economy in this decade due to a number of converging issues. Rob Hopkins is the co-founder of the Transition Network which is an international movement of communities coming together to reimagine and rebuild our world. Transition Rochester is an organization of a small group started before the pandemic, but went into sleep mode during COVID. I feel this is a critical part of a long-term solution for our community and it’s time to re-activate the group.

What do you still want to accomplish in terms of long-term goals or projects?

Education is a key part of what’s needed in the coming years. After retiring from Mayo last year, I took a part-time position as the adult enrichment program coordinator at Rochester Community Education. I have been teaching sustainability classes for several years now and worked with Northrop CE to develop the RITE School of Sustainable Living a couple of years ago. The RITE School currently has about 25 classes related to sustainable living. We are also recording a video series of classes to share with other communities, so I am very excited about getting this information to more people.

RITE School classes are not just about climate change, but on the effects our high consumption lives has on our environment, oceans and biodiversity. Education on technologies that will form part of the solution such as electrification, solar, (electric vehicles). In addition to learning how to consume less energy like green home building, permaculture, insulation, passive solar. How to relocalize our economies by growing more food locally, repairing, recycling, reusing and reducing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another method of education is Rochester Earthfest. My wife Mary and I, along with lots of great volunteers, started EarthFest nine years ago. The mission of EarthFest is to develop a more environmentally sustainable community by raising awareness, providing education and resources and inspiring sustainability actions in our community. The EarthFest Expo was held at Northrop Education Center this year and about 500 people attended. After a hiatus from leading that event, I am back as the board chair.

What environmental tips do you have for the citizens of Rochester?

You know, the audience I want to reach is our youth. When the school superintendent asked middle school students what their biggest concern was for the future, the majority replied climate change. This made me sad. The story they are told is that the economy will keep growing, we have hundreds of years of resources left, that solar, wind and batteries will be the answer, and every generation will be better off than the last … because it’s “always” been that way (at least the last 100 years since oil was discovered).

But these kids are smarter than that. They know how to research information on the web, and they sense that all is not well despite what they’re being told. No one knows what the future holds, but our youth deserve to be given all the information so they can make informed decisions for themselves. I recently developed a class called Energy Appreciation that I feel would be a good fit for high school students. It is the youth that will need to take on these issues head on.

In 2019, a Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 76% of respondents would describe climate change as a crisis or a major problem. Despite that large number, 62% said tackling climate change would require little or no sacrifice on their part. This is a dangerous misconception because change is coming and we need to be prepared as individuals and as a community.

What changes have you made in your life to be as environmentally friendly as possible?

Mary and I bought a home that was built in 1890 and spent three years renovating it. We incorporated energy efficiency, active and passive solar, electrification, and kept it small. In addition we have an electric vehicle, garden, rainwater catchment, chickens, fruit trees, etc.

We don’t live frugally, but we try not to purchase things we don’t need. I haven’t flown since 2017 and don’t intend to ever fly again. Mary is a great cook and I am trying to learn, so eating at home is good. Just like most people, it’s a process, a journey; but you have to take the first step.

ADVERTISEMENT

How have those changes affected your life?

The best part about these changes are all the wonderful people I meet. People who are interested in sustainable living are very genuine people. At the RITE School, I teach Introduction to Permaculture, Energy Appreciation, co-instruct Intro to EVs, co-instruct on Basic Electricity, and recently developed a class on neighborhood emergency preparedness. When they come to my classes, they are trying to get answers about how to navigate this crazy world we live in. They also care about their children and grandchildren and want to make a difference.

Our volunteers for EarthFest are good friends and the attendees really get a lot out the event. My online network are people from around the world who are dedicating their lives to trying to effect change and create a better world.

My granddaughter painted a mural on our garage and I added a quote by permaculture co-developer Bill Mollison: “Though the problems of the world are increasingly complex, the solutions remain embarrassingly simple.”

Our community needs to “Look Up” and realize that the future may not be what we are being told. But if we work hard on becoming more sustainable and resilient then we can still have very fulfilling lives in a low energy world.