Jane Iddings: Do you know a conversation hijacker?

Has this ever happened to you? You’re all excited to share a story with a friend. Let’s say it’s about your recent vacation. As soon as you say “Grand Canyon,” your friend cuts you off to tell you about her trip to the Grand Canyon.

Even if she lets you finish your story, she may immediately jump in to tell you her story without first acknowledging yours.

How do you feel? Pretty darn irritated.

Do you know there is a name for people that routinely do this? Well, yes, there are those names, but the nicer version, the Minnesota Nice version, is what I call “Conversation Hijackers.”

Who is a conversation hijacker? People who talk rather than listen. They’re your friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues, and the guy sitting next to you on the plane. Possibly they’re even you and me. Gulp.

How do you stop a conversation hijacker? Depending on the relationship, you could put up the hand signal for “Stop” and say, “Wait a minute. Let me tell you my story first and then I’ll listen to yours.” Or, if they fail to acknowledge what you just said, you could say “Hey, wait a minute, did you hear what I just said?”

Confronting a conversation hijacker isn’t easy. I confess there are plenty of times that I have not had the necessary courage. Why? Most of us are confrontation adverse. It seems easier to just let it go, but at night in bed when we toss and turn in frustration, we wish we had had the courage to stop our friend from hijacking our conversation.

What about you and me? What if we’re the conversation hijacker? It takes self-awareness to watch ourselves in a conversation. I’m quite sure that we’ll see that we too can be a conversation hijacker. How can I be so sure of that? Because many of us are until we pay attention to what we’re doing.

Let me tell you where I learned the importance of not being a conversation hijacker.

Several years ago I began teaching 13-week memoir-writing classes. Each week the students would bring to class a written life story: first to read it out loud in a small group of 3, and then they could volunteer to read their story to the whole class.

The stories were important to them. They wanted their listeners to appreciate their story in such a way that they knew that they had been heard.

The first week I noticed that the class members did not always have good listening skills. When the storyteller was finished, sometimes the listeners didn’t pause so the story could sink in, nor did they offer any kind of positive feedback. Instead, some listeners would jump in with a related or unrelated anecdote, or they would want to immediately read their own story. Yup, conversation hijackers.

The class learned that listening to stories became just as important as writing the stories. They became excellent listeners.

In September I start teaching a 13-week memoir-writing class at 125 Live in Rochester. Besides writing our stories, we’ll be practicing good listening skills: among them, not being a conversation hijacker.

Jane Iddings, a retired lawyer, newspaper columnist, and memoir-writing teacher, encourages people to write their life stories.

