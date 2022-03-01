Jenny, we're still waiting for those fun green dessert ideas

While I mostly, now, work from home, I do miss our company potlucks, in which every department would put out various food stations.

One of my favorites was our annual St. Patrick's Day Potluck.

In 2013, the Rochester Magazine team had, under my leadership, forgotten -- it was probably more apathy than forgetfulness -- to set up any food in our office area. All day long, PB employees wandered in, plates in hand, then realized we had nothing to offer.

It did not go unnoticed by upper management.

So, in 2014, I decided to rally the team (then made up of four women and me) for St. Patrick's Day.

As a teaching tool for other managers, I have included the email string between myself and the four members of the magazine team at that time -- Employee #1, Employee #2, Employee #3, and Jennifer Koski.

I'm calling this business leadership lesson "How To Rally Your Team To Make The Green!"

Just in time for your company's St. Patty's Day.

All of these emails, incidentally, took place with us sitting about 8 feet from each other.

To: Rochester Magazine Team

From: Steve Lange

Hello, Rochester Magazine team!

Just a helpful reminder, March 14 is the Post-Bulletin potluck. We are in charge of green desserts!

LET'S GET CREATIVE AND MAKE THIS THE MOST FUN POTLUCK EVER!

From: Employee #1

The very first thing that came to mind was the green jello from "Christmas Vacation"!

From: Steve Lange:

There you go!

That is CREATIVE and FUN! Still not quite what we're looking for, but I love how you let your imagination run wild!

Let's try again with that imagination reigned in just a bit, please!

Who's got another fun idea, ladies?

From: Jennifer Koski:

Who is this? And what have you done with Steve?

From: Steve Lange:

Ha! Ha!

Oh, Jenny, you are a stitch!

Now let's get back to focusing on green-themed dessert ideas for next Friday's potluck! Or should I say Pot O'Luck?!

From: Jennifer Koski

Please stop this.

From: Employee #3:

Let's just go to McDonald's and buy a bunch of Shamrock shakes.

From: Steve Lange:

Hey (Employee #3), that's a neat idea!

But I do think HOMEMADE items are much more, fun, creative, AND personal when it comes to telling our story.

And that's really what we'll be doing here -- telling our department's story.

But let's take that fun idea and just personalize it! How about making our own "FunRock Shakes!" We could even get hats to make it look like we're from a restaurant similar to McDonald's! Maybe call our restaurant McRochester McMagazine!

From: Jennifer Koski:

Please make this stop. Seriously.

From: Employee #1:

Maybe green ice cream with green ice cream cones, with toppings that are green -- like green jelly beans. And green marshmallows. And green Cool Whip. A 'Sundae Funday' bar... with Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies.

From: Steve Lange:

YES!

Now we're talking, Employee #1!

That's exactly the kind of attitude that will let us tell our story in just the way we want!

Sundae Funday! I LOVE it!

Still waiting for some real suggestions from Jenny!

From: Jennifer Koski:

We can just let mint chocolate chip ice cream melt and give that out in cups.

And it's Jennifer.

From: Steve Lange:

Jenny — I hate to be a Sour Sally, but it seems like the majority of your ideas are poking fun rather than being a true teammate!

We all love a good ribbing, but I'd really like to see a few more productive -- and realistic -- ideas thrown in from your way as well.

All of the other ladies seem to really be getting on board, and we could sure use your help, too.

I know that you have some neat ideas, and we'd sure love to hear 'em!

Looking forward to your input!

From: Steve Lange:

Jenny?

