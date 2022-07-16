Keeping the magic alive, one old tooth at a time

I hadn’t thought about them for years. They’d been pushed into the back of a bathroom cabinet, and I came across them by accident.

My mind immediately filled with memories of all those nights, sneaking into the room after dark, shielding a small flashlight so I had just enough light to avoid stubbing my toe on the rocking chair or stepping on a pile of Legos. Opening and closing the door as quietly as I could. Trying not to spill a glass of water on the floor.

It was like re-finding a lost treasure.

I went back to the living room and sat on the couch next to Carla.

“You’ve got to see this,” I said, giving the container a shake. It rattled like a tiny maraca.

“What is it?” she asked.

I took the lid off a little plastic canister that once held a roll of 35 millimeter film, poured its contents onto my hand and held it up to give her a better look.

“Are those …?”

“Uh-huh.”

“You saved them?”

“Uh-huh.”

She gently moved them with her finger.

“They’re so small,” she said through a smile. “Did you save all of them?”

“I think so,” I said, tapping each of them as I did a quick count.

“Twenty. We have them all.”

Carla looked at them like she was discovering a treasure for the first time.

“I can’t believe you saved Steven’s baby teeth!”

Some things are irreplaceable, even after they’ve been replaced.

Steven’s first loose tooth was annoyingly uncooperative, dangling at an odd angle for two days until it finally came out.

I put the tooth in a glass of water and placed the glass on his nightstand. In the morning the tooth was gone, and in the bottom of the glass were two shiny silver dollars (the Tooth Fairy isn’t immune to inflation; my baby teeth were only worth a dime). Whatever water the Tooth Fairy didn’t spill on the bedroom floor was sprinkled with silver Fairy Dust, which looked remarkably like the glitter you can buy in the craft aisle at WalMart. It made the cup sparkle like a snow globe.

And it was a ritual that was repeated 19 more times.

Has it really been 15 years since that first uncooperative tooth came out? It doesn’t seem possible …

I carefully poured the little teeth back into the film canister and made sure the lid was snapped on tightly.

“Let’s call Steven,” I said. “Just to say ‘Hi’.”

He answered on the first ring, Caller ID spoiling our surprise: “Hi, Mom. Hi, Dad.”

“Hi, Steven. We’re just calling to see how you’re doing …”

“I’m doing great," he said, and we spent 20 minutes sharing the latest news from college and “back home.”

I didn’t mention the baby teeth; I didn’t want him to think I’m some kind of sappy sentimentalist, even if I am.

Besides, a worldly 21st Century college student has probably, at some point, learned the truth about the Tooth Fairy. But he wasn’t going to hear it from me.

Sometimes, it’s important to keep the magic alive.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.