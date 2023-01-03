99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Keeping the runways clear

Snow on the runways? No problem for the crews at Rochester's first airport.

06480058.jpg
A conga line of snowplows at Lobb Field making room for an airplane to land.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
January 03, 2023 05:30 AM
Share
Albert Lobb, president of the Rochester Airport Company, and Dr. William J. Mayo agreed. The 10-year-old Rochester Airport needed improvement. Modern airplanes were getting too big and heavy to land on a grass field. Unfortunately, Dr. Mayo would not live long enough to see the smooth bituminous runways that were dedicated on a hot August day in 1940.

Another advantage of the paved runways and ramp area was that it could be cleared of snow, making the airport truly a year-round facility. Huge snow blowers and plows could clear the runways in a matter of hours. They were followed by truckloads of heated sand to keep runways clear.

After Pearl Harbor and because of its snow removal capabilities, the airport would be used by the Army as a training base for glider pilots and an air transportation base for fighter planes leading to over 10,000 take-offs and landings a year.

06480057.jpg
A snowblower in the mid-1940s.
Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

