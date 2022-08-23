Kristin Kiefer: Two towns struck by tornadoes share help -- and hope

A storm was approaching Southeast Minnesota on April 13, 2022. There were 12 minutes left in the fast-paced playoff game between the Timberwolves and the Clippers. During a commercial break, I turned on the local network for updates.

My husband’s hometown of Taopi, just 45 minutes south of Rochester, was in the storm’s direct path. I informed my husband of the severe weather headed straight for his hometown, where he still has family.

He wasn’t overly concerned. After living through numerous thunderstorms, it’s s easy to become indifferent to severe weather reports. My husband continued to watch the game.

Meanwhile, in Taopi, his brother Jim was also watching the playoff game. His wife Kris was yelling at him to get downstairs. Upon reaching the basement, the storm was quickly over. There were trees down in the yard, including one on their roof.

A few doors down, my husband’s sister Mary and her husband Al only had seconds to head to the basement after hearing the often-described sound of a freight train. Only reaching the top stair to the basement, they heard a loud bang. A large tree had fallen on their roof.

With great concern for her mother, Mary jumped into her car and headed for her mom’s house on the other side of town. She had to dodge fallen trees and power lines to get there. Following close behind were her husband, Al, and brother Jim.

My husband’s mother, Norma, had been at the top of the basement stairs when she heard the windows blow out. All the windows except for the west side of her house exploded, sending shards of glass into furniture. Debris from a neighboring garage flew into her bedroom and living room.

After reaching their mom’s house, Mary, Al and Jim were told to stay there until it was safe to leave. With the windows broken it suddenly turned cold.

Due to the amount of storm damage, they felt that it was not safe for Norma to walk to the car. With the aid of volunteer firefighters that night, they were able to carry my mother-in-law, sitting in a chair, to Mary’ car. The roads were blocked, and it was difficult to reach the other side of town.

My husband was getting texts and calls from his siblings. He wanted to jump in his truck and go help, but no one was allowed to enter Taopi. He had to wait until morning. I suggested that he pack everything in his truck that he would need to help with the cleanup. No sleep would happen that night, and he left in the early morning hours.

At 94 years of age, Norma had lived in her home for 72 years. Together with her husband, Laverne, they raised 10 children there. A hard-working couple, they had a gas station where Laverne served as a mechanic and they also had a farm drainage business. They passed on their hard work ethic and money management abilities to their children.

Not a stranger to natural disasters, years ago rising waters completely filled Norma’s basement and main level floor.

My sister-in-law Mary is the mayor of Taopi. Because of her great leadership and many interviews during this time, people referred to her as “Mayor Mary.” Hope and a sense of focusing on what was accomplished each day was always at the forefront with Mary. Residents faced the loss of their homes, garages,vehicles, and campers. Trees,branches, and debris were all around.

The recently renovated town hall, a historic building that Mary’s husband, Al, and many members of my husband’s family had worked on for the last five years, was a total loss.

Mary and Al created a command center in their own garage. Residents and volunteers were able to gather, get something to eat,and take a break from the arduous tasks. Encouragement and much-needed hugs were given to the residents and volunteers.

This cleanup was made more difficult because of strong winds and cooler temperatures. Shari,another sister-in-law from neighboring Adams, was instrumental in the operation of the command center. After falling and breaking her wrist, she immediately returned to assist with the residents of Taopi.

Seven weeks after the Taopi tornado, another small town in Minnesota had a tornado rip through it. With the experience that they had gained, Mary and her brother Jim, Taopi’s city clerk, knew that they wanted to help the town of Forada, near Alexandria. They packed up the shelving, food,and other supplies from their command center and delivered them there.

They helped set up a command center, which is vital and gives some sense of organization and connection when lives have been thrown into a state of chaos.

Both towns were thankful that no residents were killed in either tornado. More than supplies were packed up that day to bring to Forada. Mary and Jim also brought with them a sense of hope.

Kristin Kiefer lives in Rochester with her husband, two young grandchildren and a daughter, and she has a son and daughter-in-law in St. Paul. She loves to paint and read, is obsessed with beautiful sunsets and sunrises, and loves nature.

