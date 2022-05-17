Let's make a deal on tuition assistance

Often, I reflect on how lucky I was growing up when I did. That luck extended into my collegiate years. Missing a draft call in its final years, I decided to hit the books instead of boot camp. The tuition cost was a bit different 50 years ago.

I recently talked to an acquaintance who received her Ph.D. in Psychology in the 1990s. Tina accumulated $90,000 in college debt. That was over 25 years ago. Despite receiving scholarships, grants and working constantly, that was her payback total as she started her career after nearly 10 years of education.

She aggressively worked on that loan with every extra dollar, every tax return, and eventually assistance from her husband. In nine tough years, she paid it off.

Tackling her career choice, Tina knew that there would be loans, but she was "all in" to control them. Despite this history, she doesn’t have a strong opinion on the current issue of debt forgiveness.

There are many parts to these proposals and if tuition assistance/forgiveness is in the future, let’s hope the right people are helped. She feels the college education system is broken as costs continue to rise.

Tina would not be opposed to community college or vocational education being provided free or at a significantly reduced cost. This would give students a reduced-price tag start and get more individuals into the trades, which is critically needed.

She hopes for additional Pell Grants and more payback programs, where loan balances are reduced yearly if someone stays in a field, such as education.

When my wife graduated with a nursing degree in 1975, her loan balance was reduced each year she worked full-time in Minnesota. These programs that benefit students and businesses or hospitals have been churning around for years. The wheel has been invented. Maybe it just needs some air.

I pulled another unsuspecting friend into this conversation. Randy attended a university in the mid-70s in a state directly south of us. He told me his summer jobs, scholarships, and being a resident assistant in the dorms allowed him to graduate debt-free.

Randy said he had two siblings attending the same school over a similar time frame. Their parents provided them with one "college car." They made it work.

Planning by a student and their family can decrease loan amounts. Randy took this planning to a new level. He started saving money for his children’s college fund – 15 years before he had children. That was impressive planning.

Randy doesn’t support across the board tuition forgiveness. If you borrow, you need to do what you indicated you would do – pay it back.

He believes other issues need to be addressed, including high tuition, cost-effiective choices by students and preventing excessive "down the rabbit hole" loans from occurring in the first place.

Tina had told me she had a psychology colleague who had a $350,000 debt.

Where does it end if the tuition forgiveness precedence is set? There are numerous programs out there – shore them up.

Expand teacher loan forgiveness for each year they teach our children and grandchildren. We need a specific effort to recruit diverse teachers. Our classrooms are diverse – we need plans to hone that interest in teaching at a young age.

Increase loan reduction programs in needed fields such as law enforcement, healthcare and trades. Programs could be designed upfront, so expectations are known.

I believe we need to find the right balance for tuition assistance. Incentives still need to be in place for the students to work to reduce their costs.

I was proud that I paid my way through college. That was a different time.

Innovative options are needed so that teachers, police officers, electricians, and others can eliminate or reduce those loans by working at jobs that help our society.

That would make one feel proud.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .