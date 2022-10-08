“4yourchildren” NOT for ALL children

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. “4yourchildren” may be a catchy title for a website of four “conservative bloc” candidates for the Rochester School Board. But the candidates’ statements on the website and in public interviews reveal this group is NOT for ALL children.

In the September 9th Post Bulletin, the group claims students need to be kept “safe” from what the group calls the “normalizing of gender fluidity, gender identify, and oppressor/oppressed ideology.” These candidates claim these “theories” are “contentious and controversial,” but to whom?

Importantly, the American Psychological Association, the American Medical Association, the American Psychoanalytic Association, the Human Rights Campaign, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Osteopathic Pediatricians, and the United Nations (an incomplete list), assert the mental health of LGBTQ students is positively influenced by people in their lives who accept their identities.

However, the bloc candidates’ website and public statements make clear their position that teaching “the basics” should be in isolation from students’ emotional well-being in the academic setting.

Few students can vote, so critical thinking voters must REJECT the “conservative bloc’s” grievances and fear mongering about the Rochester Public Schools.

RETURN the incumbents, JEAN MARVIN, CATHY NATHAN, AND JULIE WORKMAN, to positions on the School Board. Their experience and knowledge provide both an informed and broad vision for the district. Also vote for JUSTIN COOK to replace departing Board member Melissa Amundsen, who has endorsed him. These candidates are truly for ALL children.