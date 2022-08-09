4yourchildren the change we need for School Board

Please remember to vote TODAY Aug. 9th in the Primary Election for Kim, Elena and Rae. These are 4 Your Children candidates who will make a positive difference in your School Board. They pledge to respect parents and teachers, confront violence, instill discipline, be financially responsible, protect childhood innocence, bring back academics, and above all, treat All students equally. A conservative voice long needed in our school rooms!! Please vote for Kim Rishavy, Elena Niehoff and Rae Parker 4yourchildren.org