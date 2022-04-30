While exhaustion from our experience in recent years is understandable, this is no time for complacency - or worse, resignation - regarding our representation. Prior to March 10 when Jeff Ettinger entered the race for the US House of Representatives, the general consensus was that effort would be better placed fighting for candidates and races other than CD1 . . . that with redistricting, CD1 was a lost cause. Everything changed on March 10! We have an outstanding candidate who can win in CD1! Will you join the fight to save democracy?

My husband, a retired marketing research analyst for Hormel, has known Jeff since 1989 (when Jeff was hired by Hormel as an attorney), and worked with him directly on a project. He thinks the world of Jeff, as do most people in Austin, where Jeff’s wife LeeAnn grew up. Their children, like ours, were very well prepared for higher education by the Austin Public Schools.

Jeff Ettinger is highly intelligent, compassionate, and enormously talented. This bike-riding self-described “terrible golfer” will listen to, and endeavor to represent, ALL residents of CD1.

Learn more about Jeff Ettinger at www.ettingerforcongress.com Work for Jeff! He’ll be a congressman who will do us proud!

In the May 24 Special Election Primary, vote for honesty, decency, and expertise! Vote for Jeff Ettinger - A Congressman for All of Us!