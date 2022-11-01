Asking for your Vote

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. I am Sen. Carla Nelson. Early on in our marriage, my husband Terry and I moved to Rochester because we thought it would be a great place to raise a family. We are proud parents of three grown sons and now have two delightful granddaughters. I have a Master of Education from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Science in education from Drake University. I was a special education teacher and a resource room teacher early in my career and then taught at the elementary and secondary levels in the Rochester public schools. My husband and I are small business owners and are both active volunteers in the community. I’ve served on local boards for youth development, recovery, and the arts. Currently I am on the Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs and the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.

It’s a great honor to serve the people of Olmsted County and now Dodge county as a State Senator. The extreme partisanship of party politics at our State Capitol is concerning. It was not always that way. Rather than trying to score political points, I listen to you and build coalitions across party lines to forge real solutions to today’s problems. We must work together to get good things done. I’m proud of what I have helped accomplish during my time in the Minnesota Senate, including record investments and innovations in education, lowering healthcare costs, reducing taxes and major infrastructure projects. We also increased funding for nursing homes, mental health services, and disability service providers.

As I visit with people across the district, it is clear that record inflation is crushing family budgets. As Tax Chair, I led the Senate and House Tax Conference Committee to adopt permanent, ongoing tax relief to put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Minnesotans and senior citizens by cutting taxes and eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits. In addition to right-sizing our taxes, we must stop fraud, waste, and abuse in government to ensure every taxpayer dollar is used effectively and efficiently. I support police officers, getting tough on crime and on increasing penalties for repeat violent offenders and fentanyl traffickers. As Education Chair, I championed record investments and innovations in education to provide students more opportunities to be successful in the classroom and beyond. Parents are the first and most influential teachers and I have long been an advocate for parent involvement in our schools.

At this critical time more than ever - experience matters. We need dedicated servants and proven leaders. I humbly ask for your vote to continue to serve you.