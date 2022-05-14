After vetting all of the candidates, I’ll be casting my vote for Brad Finstad for Congress on May 24.

Brad wants to unleash American energy production in order to reduce grocery and gas prices. He has a proven record of supporting Minnesota’s farmers and families as President Trump’s USDA Director for Rural Development.

Brad Finstad is a prolife for the whole life leader who will protect the unborn and the vulnerable. He will defend our right to religious liberty, bear arms and free speech. As the father of seven children, Brad understands the importance of safeguarding parental rights.

Another candidate in the race has a history of pulling publicity stunts in the name of liberty. His views are too extreme for southern Minnesotans.

Join me in voting for proven conservative leader Brad Finstad for Congress May 24.