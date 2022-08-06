Brad Finstad Will Be A Champion For Small Business

Our small businesses and farms need a leader who will fight for us in Washington, D.C.

That’s why the National Federation of Independent Business – which represents Main Streets across Minnesota – is supporting Brad Finstad. Southern Minnesota’s small businesses and farms will get the help they need by electing Finstad on August 9.

Heading into the election, two things are certain. The first is that Washington is hitting our economy from every angle.

The past year-and-a-half has seen a horrible combination of inflation, worker shortages, and record fuel prices. Yet rather than provide relief, D.C. politicians are pushing for tax hikes, one-size-fits-all regulations, and debt-fueled spending that will make the current economic crisis even worse.

The second thing that’s clear is that Brad Finstad will fight this assault on small businesses and farms.

How do we know this? Because Brad is a small business owner and fourth-generation farmer himself. He knows small farms and family businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy. He knows how to get the Main Street economy back on track.

He also has the kind of leadership experience that counts. As the former Minnesota State Director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, he spent years helping our communities build infrastructure, schools, healthcare, you name it.

Southern Minnesota needs a leader who will stand with small businesses and farms. Brad Finstad is that leader, and when we elect him on August 9th, he’ll help strengthen our communities for years to come.