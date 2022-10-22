Brian Mueller is Worthy of Your Vote

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. As you may be aware, Brian Mueller is a candidate for the Olmsted County Commissioner District 4 seat. This seat encompasses over 50% of the geographical area of Olmsted County. Brian’s constituents are located in the Western, Southern and Eastern portions of Olmsted County. If Brian is elected, I believe he will be an advocate for the needs and interests of the people he will serve. Brian will also diligently deal with the behind the scene activities that require attention for all of Olmsted County.

Brian’s campaign effort is in full swing and has signs spread throughout District 4. During this effort I’m sure Brian has taken time to meet many of you. Brian’s efforts show his willingness to work hard. I believe Brian will work on issues that are important to you and our County. Brian will be an elected official who will not only “produce” but will earn your admiration and respect.

You may ask how I can make these statements. I have known Brian over 30 years. I have also worked with Brian on occasion and observed his technical and problem-solving skills. These experiences will help him solve many problems in Olmsted County in an effective and cost-conscious manner. By using his technical expertise, Brian’s decisions will be made after asking two questions: What value and/or benefit will the citizens and businesses of Olmsted County receive from this expenditure? Am I basing my decision on “facts presented” or “feelings expressed” on this issue? Very simply, “facts” will in most instances be the right decision.