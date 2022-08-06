CODDLING A PASS FOR BAD BEHAVIOR

An observer at my recent School Board debate incorrectly interpreted my remark in a letter to the Editor stating that students are being coddled as my supposed opposition to providing individualized attention and proper supports to students. Nothing could be further from the truth. I define coddling as the lowering of academic standards and giving a pass to students with bad behavior issues with no consequences. I am very much in support of Special Education programs, gifted student programs, remedial help for students and their families in difficult situations. When it comes to academics and discipline the current School Board and Superintendent are not holding up standards of safety to students and staff. These lax Academic and Discipline policies are the root causes of many troubling issues in the Rochester Public Schools and this is unacceptable.