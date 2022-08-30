Confront Violence & Instill Discipline

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. Kudos to the Post Bulletin editorial staff for their Aug. 20, 2022 “Our View” on the topic of lack of discipline leading to violence and other disruptive behavior in the Rochester Public Schools (RPS).

Our discussions with concerned educational professionals, students, parents, taxpayers and other RPS stakeholders yield this disturbing trend as the most troubling RPS issue.

The “4 your children” team has pledged to confront violence and instill discipline to restore the rightful respect and authority of Teachers and Educational Service Professionals (ESPs) who are directly interacting with RPS students.

Upon taking our School Board seats in January 2023, we will create and maintain positive learning environments by clearly establishing and enforcing proper behavior standards for students. There will be swift and severe consequences for violations. Teachers and ESPs will have clearly defined authority and the full support of the School Board, Superintendent and all administrative staff at Edison and all schools. There will be increased security backup with uniformed police presence to maintain order.

Common sense dictates the adoption of these long overdue policies. Common sense has been in short supply on the current School Board. We will change that.