Congressman Finstad Earns Support of MN’s Police Association

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. Minnesota’s largest police association, representing over 10,000 rank and file law enforcement officers, enthusiastically supports U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad. He will make sure our public safety officials have the support, resources, and policies that provide for a safer, stronger community for everyone.

The rise in crime across Minnesota is disturbing. Violent crime has risen 42%, and murders are up 71%, all since 2019. Rather than demonizing and defunding the law enforcement community, Finstad will work on legislation to ensure that violent criminals are held accountable.

Brad Finstad is a strong ally of law enforcement and public safety officials and is committed to making Minnesota a safe place for families. We hope you will vote for him on November 8.