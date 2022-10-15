Corruption In the Rochester Public School System

Ideas and opinions in this letter are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the stance of this paper. The author of this letter has paid for its placement. Cultural Deformation in Rochester Minnesota

The facts, about the Rochester Public School System, Board of Directors, and Superintendent.

The “entire public perception” of the school’s current mission is way out of date! The public still believes the Rochester school system represents “education,” when it represents “indoctrination, in the absence of education.”

The public-school board of directors and the school’s superintendent are not making an attempt to improve academic proficiency!

The school board’s “progressive mission” is to use the school system as a training ground for collective cooperation.

 Not a place set apart for the acquisition of knowledge!

The facts are:

1. The 2022 proficiency level, Rochester public high school, college readiness is 25.2%

2. Academic proficiency levels in the Rochester public school system have been dropping for at least 9 or 10 consecutive years

3. Academic proficiency levels in the Rochester public school system, have been dropping relative to other public-school systems in Minnesota, and the decline is accelerating through 2022

4. The Rochester public schools are implementing a strategic plan that has nothing to do with academics, it allows the quiet phasing out of academic studies in the school system over the course of the next three years.

These are the facts, so is there anybody that understands the implications? What does this mean, when school board members have been presiding over dramatic academic decline for 8 years (Jean Marvin) to 12 years (Julie Workman)?

The entire school system in Rochester is now governed by the “socialist progressive mission,” where the acquisition of academic knowledge is being set aside, to the degree that it dissolves into nothingness.

The current Rochester Public School Board of Directors are focused on everything the public majority revile!

And, now this is to continue for the next 4 years?